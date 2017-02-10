Jason Burt, Division Operations Manager, Gilbane Building Company "...His knowledge and experience will allow him to really be an advocate for our clients," Robert Hayes, vice president

Gilbane Building Company is announced Jason Burt has been promoted and will serve as Florida Division Operations Manager. In his role will support the area leaders and focus on maximizing efficiencies, exceeding financial goals and growing Gilbane’s culture to support continued growth. This includes focusing on process improvement, leveraging our technology and enhancing the services we provide to our clients across Florida.

Burt will focus on expanding workforce planning and maximizing opportunities for development and employee engagement throughout the division. Additionally, he will lead the support services across Florida including quality, safety, purchasing, estimating, scheduling and training.

“With Florida being such a strategic focus for our company, we’re excited to have Jason manage our division’s operations,” says Robert Hayes, vice president and division leader Florida. “With his in-depth and unique understanding of this multifaceted market and the variety of construction related services required to be successful, his knowledge and experience will allow him to really be an advocate for our clients.”

Throughout his career, Burt has been responsible for all phases of delivery on including project planning, conceptual and construction estimating, procurement, design management, construction management and warranty management. Additionally, he has held single-point-of-responsibility on multiple hard bid, construction management at-risk, and design-build delivery method projects. Jason’s successful projects span from Florida to Georgia with notable projects in K-12, institutional/library, public, private, federal, commercial, detention, high-end custom residential and complex renovation projects.

Burt began his career in the construction industry while still at the University of Florida where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Building Construction.

Gilbane Building Company provides a full slate of construction and facilities-related services—from preconstruction planning and integrated consulting capabilities, to comprehensive construction management, close-out and facility management services—for clients across various markets. Founded in 1873 and still a privately held, family-owned company, Gilbane has more than 50 office locations around the world.

