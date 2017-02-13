AccuVein Inc. Named A Best Place to Work in Medical Sales

Vein Visualization in Action This is the second consecutive year that AccuVein has received this distinction.

AccuVein Inc. (http://www.accuvein.com), the global leader in vein illumination, has been named one of the best places to work by MedReps in their 2017 Best Places to Work in Medical Sales Awards. This is the second consecutive year that AccuVein has received this distinction for the small medical device company category.

AccuVein was voted the best place to work in the small company category, a new area of recognition for the MedReps Awards and one in which there were many contenders, with 5,200 small medical device companies in the United States. More than half of the 1,200 medical sales respondents said that a strong product line is most important to have in a great employer.

AccuVein’s flagship product, the AV400, helps healthcare professionals locate veins by displaying a map of the patient’s vasculature directly on the surface of the skin. Locating peripheral vasculature is invaluable in many medical procedures that require vein access or avoidance. Accessing a vein for IV starts, blood draw and sclerotherapy procedures, as well as avoiding veins in surgery and cosmetic procedures, are all important applications of the device.

“Our people and culture remain critical to our success as we work to make vein visualization standard of care,” said Mike Munzer, V.P. of Channel Management at AccuVein. “This recognition from MedReps.com members validates our commitment to sales professionals who want to make an impact in the market.”

For information about the 6th Annual MedReps Best Places to Work in Medical Sales Awards and a complete list of 2017 winners, visit https://www.medreps.com/medical-sales-careers/best-medical-device-companies/.

About AccuVein Inc.

AccuVein Inc. is the global leader in vein visualization technology. AccuVein’s flagship product, the AV400, is the world’s only hand-held, non-contact vein illumination solution. The device has won numerous awards including the prestigious Prism Award for Photonics Innovation. Healthcare professionals see a map of peripheral veins directly on the skin’s surface with the goal of accessing or avoiding veins. It is built on proprietary technology embodied in its growing patent portfolio on a broad range of imaging and medical diagnostic technologies. AccuVein is in use at more than 4,000 facilities and available for sale in over 130 countries worldwide. To see a demonstration of AccuVein in action, please visit http://www.accuvein.com.