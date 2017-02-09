Bridge being tested at the 49th Annual Colorado High School Bridge Building Competition

The Bureau of Reclamation is hosting high school students from across Colorado at its facility at the Denver Federal Center at the 50th Annual High School Bridge Building Competition. Students will test their engineering knowledge and design capability to see who has the strongest bridge. This is a free event. Friends and family of participants are also welcome.

The Colorado High School Bridge Building Contest is a statewide program aimed at providing interaction and communication among practicing engineers, high school students, and other professionals. This event enhances the appeal of engineering careers to high school students by establishing their relationships with the professional community.

The top winners from each region in the state competition are eligible to advance to the international contest. A student from Parker, Colorado took first place in the international contest and received a four year scholarship to the Illinois Institute of Technology! For more information on the International Contest, see the National Bridge Contest website.

For more information, visit: http://nspe-co.org/events3.php.