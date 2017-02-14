For Miracle Method, the nation’s largest professional bathroom and kitchen refinishing franchise, steady growth is the norm. By offering a superior service at an incredibly affordable price, consumers consistently rely on the brand to make their damaged or outdated surfaces and fixtures look brand new. However, in 2016, Miracle Method took its growth to the next level.

Miracle Method experienced record breaking growth throughout 2016—the brand opened 10 new territories over the course of the year. It’s also on pace to see 2016’s year-to-date revenues cross the $60 million mark, which is up 12 percent from the year before. That impressive success led to the brand being recognized as one of the top 100 franchises for 2017 by Franchise Gator, and one of the top 500 franchise opportunities by Entrepreneur. It earned the 85th spot on Franchise Gator’s list and ranked 394th on Entrepreneur’s, showing that its franchise system is making positive changes that will fuel the brand’s growth in the new year. And for Miracle Method’s franchisees, that upward momentum is evident even in their daily operations.

Gabriel Gilliam, the Miracle Method franchisee behind the brand’s location in Salt Lake City, Utah, said, “Since opening up our doors for business, we have seen an incredibly high demand for our refinishing services. But it’s not coming as a surprise—we offer high quality services that save our customers both time and money, especially compared to replacement. With just a little over three months in the refinishing business under our belts, we have already started to develop strong commercial leads from local colleges and universities. We couldn’t be more excited about the positive results that we’ve experienced so far, and we’re looking forward to what’s next.”

That trend of franchisees consistently building relationships with new commercial clients isn’t expected to end any time soon. Last summer alone, Miracle Method completed projects on more than 60 college campuses. And right now, 42 percent of the brand’s total revenue comes from commercial accounts. That’s a big leap from just five years ago when that number was hovering between 17 and 20 percent.

“In refinishing bathtubs, countertops, tile, showers and other surfaces, the opportunity for growth and scalability that Miracle Method provides has given us an incredible amount of flexibility.” said Doug Ledgerwood, Miracle Method’s franchisee in Little Rock, Arkansas. “We’re excited to continue to push ourselves outside of our comfort zones and drive our business forward as we move into 2017.”

In the new year, Miracle Method is expected to continue expanding its reach in key target markets across the country. In the first quarter of 2017, franchisees are already prepared to open their doors for business in New York, Florida and a few other prime locations. The brand is also actively looking to grow in target development states including Nevada, Florida, Louisiana, California, Michigan, Nebraska, Iowa, Texas, Pennsylvania, Illinois and New York as well as international markets like Toronto, Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver and Winnipeg.

Backed by its professional solutions that can transform the entire look of any kitchen or bathroom for about 75 percent less than the cost of replacement, Miracle Method is perfectly positioned for continued growth in 2017. The brand is looking to add 25 new franchise locations to its network next year.

“Demand for our services is at an all-time high. Our current franchisees are even traveling to other cities to fill the voids in our coverage,” said John Tubiolo, Vice President of Franchise Sales and Development for Miracle Method. “That just goes to show that the list of markets that could support and benefit from Miracle Method’s refinishing services is unlimited. The opportunities for both our existing and future franchises are endless, and we look forward to helping each of our owners grow their businesses over the course of the next year.”

ABOUT MIRACLE METHOD

Miracle Method is the largest bath and kitchen refinishing company in the US. Powered by a rapidly growing community of 140+ franchise territories, the company specializes in repairing and restoring all types of tubs, ceramic tile and countertops, helping homeowners save thousands of dollars in replacement costs. All Miracle Method franchisees live in the markets they serve, working as independent small business owners who deliver quality work and superior service. For help with bathtub, countertop and ceramic tile refinishing projects, contact your local Miracle Method franchisee. To learn more about the company or explore franchise opportunities, please visit http://www.miraclemethod.com.