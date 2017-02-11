StevenDouglas is proud to announce that recruiting manager, Amanda Gisler, has been selected as a finalist for the 2017 HYPE Awards, sponsored by the Great Miami Chamber of Commerce.

Amanda is a finalist in the Difference Maker category for her notable contributions in the community. “We are very pleased to see Amanda receive this well-deserved recognition,” said Matt Shore, President of StevenDouglas. “Among her other commitments, Amanda was Chair of one of our community’s biggest fundraisers, benefitting Joe DiMaggio’s Children’s Hospital. She and her team were highly instrumental in raising $320,000 in just one night for this great cause. Amanda truly represents what this award is all about.”

The Hype Awards recognize young professionals who are dedicated to community service and who volunteer for a non-profit organization outside of their primary employment. The Chamber’s HYPE Miami (Helping Young Professionals Engage) Committee was created to provide opportunities that connect young professionals with prominent business leaders throughout the Greater Miami community. This year’s awards ceremony will be held on March 1st at Jungle Island. For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2kJhi4i.

