Nugg Solutions Inc. dba TeamFit

TeamFit launches early access of TeamFit Version 2 of its skill management platform today, giving select users and companies an advantage to insight on skills. Skill management is a new approach to optimizing the performance of individuals and teams by giving people real insights into the skills that are being used to drive performance on specific projects. It is a compelling solution for companies that engage in team or project-based work.

“In my experience as a leader of professional services firms, and now as an executive coach, it can be very difficult to understand which people skills drive project success. All firms have background experience and performance criteria of their people, but no detailed knowledge of an individual’s key skills. The historical model of heroic project leadership in which one exceptional individual carries the load by applying extraordinary effort is still relevant for smaller, focused assignments. Yet this scenario can fail when firms strive to integrate larger groups of people to take on bigger projects requiring larger, multi-disciplinary teams. Consider the risk of losing one or more of those heroic leaders. Wouldn’t it be valuable to have a better understanding of the group and firm’s skill, and which skills combine for optimum project success? Such information could allow firms to truly manage their talent. This is what the new version of TeamFit delivers,” says Brian Conlin, an advisor to engineering companies and the former President & CEO of Golder Associates Corp.

Based on input from engineering firms, management consulting practices, and from design agencies, the TeamFit platform is being extended in three key ways. Consultants, program and resource managers and executives will all have their own dashboards to give them immediate insight into the skills that are in demand for an organization and for upcoming projects. The highly regarded TeamBuilder functionality has been integrated with the project records to make it easier for everyone to see skill gaps and how to fill them. Additionally, skill validation is being extended so that certifications, publications and external validation of skill level are factored in. "Early access to TeamFit V2.0 to a select group of companies and consultants keeps our team accountable to delivering a platform that provides ongoing value to our customers," says Karen Chiang, COO and VP of Business Development.

“Our goal in redesigning TeamFit is to provide immediate value to each type of user. Consultants can see what skills they should be developing and put up their hands to join projects. Operations leaders and resource managers can see who is available, what skills they have and where there are skill gaps on projects. Executives will be able to see current and future skill gaps and to find the skill differentiation that drives competitiveness.” Gregory Ronczewski, TeamFit’s Director of Product Design.

Skill management is transforming how companies enable and engage their most skilled and capable people. It gives them insight into the skills that people have, their potential skills and the skills they want to develop. Skills are the new currency of business. They are how people find work on projects, what companies need to deliver on their goals. Deep insight into skills is critical to developing sustained competitive differentiation.

Supporting Resources:

Learn about the difference between skill management and talent management http://hq.teamfit.co/blogs/skill-management-or-talent-management/

Visit TeamFit – http://www.teamfit.co

Follow the TeamFit blog – http://www.teamfit.co/blog/

Follow TeamFit on Twitter – @TeamFitCo

About TeamFit:

TeamFit is an online platform enabling professional services and consulting firms to get an accurate and up-to-date view of the skills of their full talent network so that they can build the best project teams and optimize utilization. Individual consultants and freelancers use TeamFit to demonstrate their skills, build their networks, and to get on the best projects.

TeamFit is located at VentureLabs in downtown Vancouver, BC.

—

Media contact:

Karen Chiang, COO & VP Business Development

(415) 799-TEAM (8326)

karen(at)teamfit(dot)co