Automated Systems, Inc. (ASI), a community bank software solution provider of core banking technology and processing services, announced today that Sean O’Connell has joined ASI as a Senior Account Executive for their mid-southern region, consisting of Arkansas, Missouri, and Oklahoma.

Mr. O’Connell brings a wealth of strategic banking systems knowledge to Automated Systems. He comes to ASI from a highly ranked Arkansas bank where he served as Chief Information Officer overseeing Core and Ancillary Software Systems, Conversions, Deposit Operations, and Information Technology. He also served as the Managing Principal of Information Technology at DD&F Consulting Group, Little Rock, Arkansas, where he managed a variety of core vendor contract negotiations, system selections, and technology conversions.

“Sean brings a wealth of experience and industry knowledge to our team,” said Bradley R. Perry, President and CEO of Automated Systems. “Since 1981, we have focused our efforts on bringing industry leading integrated and real-time solutions to community banks. Sean has a proven record of facilitating long-term business relationships with customers. This commitment to relationships perfectly complements our company’s mission and goals.”

“I’m very excited to join Automated Systems,” said Sean O’Connell. “For over 35 years, ASI has focused on bringing community banks the absolute best in banking software. Their Insite Core, Mobile, Online, Tablet, and award winning digital banking systems are easily the best I've ever seen in any asset class - priced and available only for community banks.”

About Automated Systems, Inc.

Automated Systems, Inc. (ASI), develops advanced banking solutions that allow smaller and moderately sized community banks to compete with regional and multinational institutions. Their 35 year solution development track record includes the revolutionary Insite Core system, industry-leading iTeller application, award-winning digital banking applications, and the time-saving image and document tracking processor, iDoc. Learn more at http://www.asiweb.com or contact Sean O’Connell at 417-425-9080.