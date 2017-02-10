CentralAve.com Winning it again proves we have not missed a step and that our processes are consistent.

Central Avenue Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram is proud to receive the Walter P. Chrysler Award bestowed upon them by Fiat Chrysler Corporation for 2016. This is the most prestigious award a Fiat Chrysler Corp Dealer can achieve and in order to do so must meet stringent requirements for service satisfaction, sales satisfaction, Mopar parts sales, new vehicle sales and Market Share requirements. Only 20 dealers nationwide (only 2 in the Northeast Business Center) qualify based on these requirements.

“My partners and I are extremely proud of our team at Central Avenue Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram to be one of the few dealerships awarded the Walter P. Chrysler Award. It means even more to win it a second year in a row. We put in a lot of hard work and extra hours to provide our customers excellent service throughout the entire sales and service process,” said Central Avenue’s Dealer Principal Jonathan Grant. “Winning it again proves we have not missed a step and that our processes are consistent.”

The Walter P. Chrysler Award was established in 2011 by Chrysler Group as a way to nationally recognize and thank its leading dealerships for their hard work, dedication and overall performance in sales, service and parts.

Central Avenue Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram was founded in 1954 by Herbert Grant. In 1963 it was moved to its current location at 1839 Central Ave. in Yonkers, New York. Central Avenue Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram serves Westchester, The Bronx and Manhattan. For more information go to CentralAve.com.