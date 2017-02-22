Diplomat MFT addresses the needs of customers with FTP servers that need automation capabilities without requiring a full-blown migration to a new MFT solution. – James Lewis, Managing Director at Pro2col

Coviant Software has entered into a partnership agreement with Pro2col to offer Diplomat Managed File Transfer products. Pro2col is an independent consultancy specializing in Managed File Transfer solutions headquartered in London.

“Our partnership with Coviant Software brings us another MFT solution that helps our clients choose the best technology for their file transfer project, both now and in the future,” says James Lewis, Managing Director at Pro2col. “Diplomat MFT offers an automation layer that can be transparently added to existing file transfer environments. In particular, Diplomat MFT addresses the needs of customers with FTP servers that need automation capabilities without requiring a full-blown migration to a new MFT solution.”

“Pro2col combines a deep understanding of their clients’ file transfer needs with expertise across many Managed File Transfer solutions. We are happy to have a partnership with such a key MFT player in the UK.” says Pam Reid, CEO at Coviant Software.

About Coviant Software

Coviant Software has been a trusted provider of secure file transfer and OpenPGP encryption solutions for over 10 years. Coviant Software delivers Managed File Transfer solutions to improve the productivity of file transfer administrators.

About Pro2col

Pro2col is an independent consultancy specializing in Managed File Transfer solutions. Since 2003, Pro2col helped businesses select, implement and support Managed File Transfer solutions, to automate workflows, secure data and achieve compliance.