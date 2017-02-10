This annual ‘migration’ brings together oenophiles, gourmands and enthusiasts of the good life to celebrate, learn and experience the finest culinary trends and viniculture.

The 36TH Annual Kapalua Wine & Food Festival returns June 8th – 11th, 2017 for a magical weekend on the shores of the Kapalua Resort. This annual ‘migration’ brings together oenophiles, gourmands and enthusiasts of the good life to celebrate, learn and experience the finest culinary trends and viniculture.

Highlights of the weekend include interactive wine tasting seminars:



Regional focused seminars – New Oregon, Paso Robles and Baja

Varietal focused seminars – Up and coming Pinot Noir producers and Classic California Cabernet

Historical focus – Scions of the Vine – second and third generation winemakers

Featured Celebrity Chefs Cat Cora of Top Chef and the Food Network and Chef Andrew Sutton of the renowned Napa Rose at Disneyland each prepare a gourmet tasting menu paired with rare and hard-to-find wines. Signature evening galas, The Grand Tasting, sponsored by Hawaii.com, and Seafood Festival, sponsored by Alaska Airlines Visa Signature, will showcase the culinary delights of Maui’s top restaurants.

Host Master Sommelier, Michael Jordan will lead the charge for the weekend festivities. “The 36th annual festival is a tribute to international wines and foods and a celebration of this longest running food and wine festival in the country. We have invited top winemakers and Chefs from throughout the globe, and here on Maui, to feature their most revered vintages and dishes and share their love for food and wine.”

To date, major sponsors for the 2017 event include The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua, Montage Kapalua Bay, Troon Golf/Kapalua, Maui Visitors Bureau, County of Maui, Hawaii.com, Alaska Airlines Visa Signature, FIJI water, and Bombay Gin.

Tickets are on sale now with a limited number of early bird discounted pricing being offered through May 1st. For information on accommodations packages and travel information or to purchase your tickets online please visit http://www.kapaluawineandfoodfestival.com

Schedule of Events – All items subject to change

The 36th Annual Kapalua Wine & Food Festival

June 8-11, 2017

THURSDAY, June 8

A Master Class Introduction to Deductive Wine Tasting

The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua – 10:30 am – 12:00 pm

Invitation only; Industry

Hosted by Rob Bigelow, Master Sommelier & Michael Jordan, Master Sommelier

Local Industry Wine Trade Show & Gourmet Products Sampling

The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua – 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm

Invitation only, Industry

Welcome Reception

Plantation House Restaurant Lower Lawn 5 – 6:30 pm

Invitation only & 4-day pass holders

FRIDAY, June 9

Festival Golf Tournament

The Bay Course, Kapalua – 7:00 am

Not included in 4-day pass; sold separately

Advance registration required

Regional Focus: New Oregon Wine Seminar & Tasting

The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua – 12:30 pm –2:00 pm

The Willamette Valley is evolving and there is a great movement underway, an evolution of viticulture, winemaking and flavor. Discover some of the top players on this scene and taste some amazing samples of their newest projects.

Confirmed winemakers/wineries to date:

Adam Lee – Siduri

Tony Rynders – Tendril Wines

Jay Somers – J Christopher Wines

Regional Focus: “Cruising Highway 101” Paso Robles - Wine Seminar & Tasting

The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua – 3:00 pm– 4:30 pm

Road-trippin’ through Paso Robles and their eleven new AVA’s diversity of grapes, styles & fun.

Confirmed winemakers/wineries to date:

Scott Shirley - Justin Vineyards

Wes Hagan - J. Wilkes

Chloé Asseo - L’Aventure Winery

The Grand Tasting - Kapalua Style

Montage Kapalua Bay – 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm

Premium wines are showcased with fabulous gastronomic indulgences from Kapalua Resort restaurants and friends. A walk-around tasting and evening under the stars; all on the oceanfront grounds of Montage Kapalua Bay.

The Plantation House

Honolua Store

Pineapple Grill

Merriman’s Kapalua

Sansei Seafood Restaurant & Sushi Bar

The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua

Taverna

Cane & Canoe at Montage Kapalua Bay

SATURDAY, June 10

Varietal Focus: Rising Rockstars of Pinot Noir - Wine Seminar & Tasting

The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua – 11:00 am – 12:30 pm

Amazing Pinot Noir Specialists, now building up and coming wineries in the heart of California’s Pinot Paradise. Pinot Heads Unite. Discover these great winemaker’s newest projects. This will be delicious.

Confirmed winemakers/wineries to date:

Jeff Gaffner – Ram’s Gate

Tony Lombardi – Lombardi Wines

Bibiana Gonzalez Rave – Cattleya Wines

Bob Cabral – Three Sticks

Cooking Demonstration Celebrity Chef Andrew Sutton

The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua – 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm

Chef Andrew Sutton of Disney’s Napa Rose prepares cuisine celebrating the bounty and heritage of California, inspired by the seacoast, farms and diverse flavors of the state. Hosted by Master Sommelier Michael Jordan and paired with exquisite wines.

Historic Focus: “Family Tree – Scions of the Vine”

The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua – 3:30 pm – 5:00 pm

This seminar honors the great legacies of historic family wineries. The tasting brings together second and third generations winemakers and their winemaker parents to share their history, secrets, great stories and killer wines.

Confirmed winemakers/wineries to date:

Gary & Jeff Pisoni – Pisoni Vineyards

Lee & Regina Martinelli – Martinelli Winery

Herta & Lisa Peju – Peju Wines

SUNDAY, June 11

Regional Focus: “Baja Mexican Magic” An Emerging Region with Five Valleys- Wine Seminar & Tasting

The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua – 11:00 am – 12:30 pm

Valle de Guadalupe in Baja California wine country has been growing grapes and producing wine for many years. There are over 130 different Italian grape varieties alone, along with grapes from Spain, France and NO RULES. Delicious wines made by artisan winemakers and an incredible emerging region, just waiting to be discovered. This is a must-see region. Wineries/winemakers pending.

Cooking Demonstration with Celebrity Chef Cat Cora

The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua – 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm

American professional chef and restaurateur best known for her featured role as an "Iron Chef" on the Food Network television show Iron Chef America and as co-host of Around the World in 80 Plates on Bravo.

Varietal Focus: Classic California Cabernet Sauvignon - Wine Seminar & Tasting

The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua – 3:30 pm – 5:00 pm

A star-studded tasting. Classic California wineries famous for producing stellar wines. A great study of sites and styles, texture and flavors from Napa Valley, Alexander Valley and Sonoma Valley.

Confirmed winemakers/wineries to date:

Kristina Werner – Arrowood Winery

Rob Davis – Jordan Winery

Philippe Melka – Melka Wines

Sam Kaplan – Arkenstone

Seafood Festival

The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua – Aloha Garden Pavillion – 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm

14 of Maui’s Top Restaurants showcase a seafood specialty and culinary creation in competition for Maui No Ka Oi Magazine’s “Best of the Fest” award. Hawaiian entertainment provided by Nuff Sedd.

