For 2017, Intempus is proud to offer enhanced services to an important segment of its client-base. Now, commercial property owners in Santa Clara County and the surrounding areas can access commercial property maintenance and construction services from the same company that has been helping residential property owners to succeed for five years.

Michael Khesin, the CEO of Intempus, said, “Our commercial contractors are capable of building any project – within a reasonable budget and on time! They have been in the commercial construction business for decades, building the relationships required to deliver the highest quality of service throughout the South Bay area. We accomplish this by approaching projects as partnerships with our clients – from the first meeting to the grand opening, and we pride ourselves in knowing that your success is our success.”

In order to serve each client efficiently, Intempus offers around-the-clock maintenance services for both residential and commercial property management clients. As experts within the property management field, Intempus professionals are available to answer any questions to ensure property owners get the most out of their investment.

Maintenance services are customized to offer maximum value and assurance to both owners and lessees. “We have all the resources at hand that make for smooth project management and execution,” said Intempus President, Eugene Korsunsky.

Due to the large-scale nature of commercial construction and maintenance, Intempus has composed a skillful team of professionals who are ready to offer their expertise to the property owners of Santa Clara County. Maintenance of property can include interior and exterior maintenance, preventative upkeep, construction oversight, and a variety of other personalized services that can be customized to fit each client’s individual needs.

For more information, contact Intempus at info(at)intempus(dot)net or (408) 564-8000.

About Intempus

Intempus is one of the fastest growing property management companies in Santa Clara County. Since 2012, Intempus has grown from the ground up, doubling in size each year. The company now manages over 600 properties. Intempus offers a wide range of services for residential and commercial property owners, including property and HOA management services, unparalleled property marketing to help owners get the most out of their investment, and maintenance, so owners can rest easy knowing their investment will last.