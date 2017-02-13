Dr. Michael J. Plaza We saw great results in treating benign breast tumors, and with the growing evidence in the medical literature we decided to expand our practice to include cryoablation of early stage breast cancer.

Diagnostic Center for Women has announced that Dr. Michael J. Plaza expands use of cryoablation treatment of fibroadenoma to include early stage breast cancer with the Visica® 2 Treatment System. Developed by Sanarus Technologies, the Visica 2 Treatment System is a cryoablation device that uses extreme cold (cryo) to destroy tissue (ablation). The device destroys the tumor by freezing and damaging the adjacent vasculature that fuels tumor growth.

Dr. Michael J. Plaza is board-certified by the American Board of Radiology in Diagnostic Radiology. He completed his residency at University of Miami/Jackson Memorial Hospital and breast imaging fellowship at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. Dr. Plaza has become the first radiologist in Miami to provide cryoablation for early stage breast cancer with the Visica 2 Treatment System.

Cryoablation—also referred to as tumor freezing—is a minimally invasive procedure done under ultrasound guidance in the doctor’s office or radiology suite. After injection of local anesthesia, a thin probe is inserted through the skin directly into the tumor. Liquid nitrogen is pumped into the probe to form an “ice ball” around the lesion. Freezing destroys the tumor cells, which are then reabsorbed by the body over time. The procedure can be done in less than an hour with most patients reporting minimal discomfort and a resumption of normal activity right away. Little, if any, visible scarring occurs. Because no breast tissue is removed during the procedure, the natural shape of the breast is maintained. Dr. Plaza began using cryoablation for fibroadenoma in February 2016, and expanded to treating early stage breast cancer in October 2016.

“We saw great results in treating benign breast tumors, and with the growing evidence in the medical literature, especially the National Cancer Institute Z1072 Trial we decided to expand our practice to include cryoablation of early stage breast cancer,” said Dr. Plaza.

In a 5-year multicenter study funded by the National Cancer Institute and sponsored by the Alliance for Clinical Trials in Oncology, cryoablation with the Visica 2 Treatment System was shown to be 100% effective for complete ablation of invasive ductal breast cancer tumors <1.0 cm. The Visica 2 Treatment System was the exclusive device used in the Z1072 study and showed cryoablation to be effective in 92% of the targeted lesions. Results from this breast cancer study (ACOSOG Z1072), which included a 5-year follow-up, were published in the Annals of Surgical Oncology.

“Cryoablation is an evolution in the treatment of early stage breast cancer. Unlike surgery, it is a minimally invasive procedure that preserves the shape of the breast and can be performed in the office under 30 minutes while the patient is awake” Dr. Plaza explains. “Patients can typically return to work the next day. I am excited to bring this modality to the patients in Miami.”

Cryoablation with the Visica 2 Treatment System is a nonsurgical option for patients that have been diagnosed with early stage breast cancer, is visible on sonogram and has been confirmed with a biopsy.

About Diagnostic Center for Women

The Diagnostic Center For Women is a premier imaging facility focused on fostering female wellness. Established in 1999, they are committed to providing the most reliable and comprehensive testing available. Their facility is accredited in mammography, breast and body MRI and obstetric and gynecologic ultrasound by the following organizations: American College of Radiology (ACR), Mammography, Intersocietal Accreditation Commission (IAC), Breast MRI, Body MRI, and American Institute of Ultrasound Medicine (AIUM), Obstetric and Gynecologic Ultrasound. “At the Diagnostic Center for Women, we understand your unique health needs.” Find out more at http://www.dxforwomen.com

About Sanarus Technologies

In 2001, the Visica® 2 Treatment System was the first available for cryoablation of fibroadenomas. Since then, our system has been used to successfully treat thousands of patients. The Visica 2 Treatment System is FDA-cleared for the ablation of cancerous or malignant tissue and benign tumors. At Sanarus, we develop innovative solutions for the nonsurgical treatment of breast tumors. We are headquartered in Pleasanton, CA, and all of our products are manufactured in the USA. Find out more at http://www.sanarus.com