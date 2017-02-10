Amber Baynard, Human Resource Manager, Bill Howe Plumbing, Heating & Air, Restoration & Flood, Inc. San Diego I love working with my family and we support each other to be better leaders and continue the mission set forth by Bill and Tina.

Bill Howe started his San Diego plumbing company in 1980 as a one-truck operation. Understanding the need for a high quality and honest plumber in property management, Howe focused on delivering specialized and tailored services in the beach area. Word of mouth helped to grow his operation and together with Bill Howe Sr., and Tina Howe, they started their family-owned business mission: Create a family environment for all employees, deliver the highest quality to customers in San Diego, and give back to the community. In the three decades since beginning, Bill Howe has become a household name with over 160 employees, and three generations of family at the head serving divisions in plumbing, restoration and heating & air across San Diego county.

On Friday February 10, Amber Baynard, who is also Bill Howe’s niece, will celebrate her 20-year anniversary with the company. She began at the age of eighteen as a summer intern, but quickly proved to be an invaluable part of operations and her employment became permanent. “When Amber started, we had just started to move from pagers and paper dispatching systems to an integrated software program,” said Mark Card, It Manager. “She led the training efforts and helped to bring us to a fluid and efficient system that allowed for a major part of our growth in 1997.”

Amber has trained in most all positions form filing, dispatching, management, operations, and now human resources. When Jaime Howe and Haley Howe joined the family business in 2007 and 2009, Amber also helped to train them in all positions to ensure their own growth within the company. “We all work very hard to make Bill Howe customers and employees priority, and that means understanding all aspects of the company,” Said Amber Baynard. “I love working with my family and we support each other to be better leaders and continue the mission set forth by Bill and Tina. We have the most amazing team and I am grateful for the opportunity to prove myself each day.”

Amber was recognized at the Bill Howe company meeting on Wednesday with an engraved crystal vase celebrating her years of excellence. “Amber is an integral part of Bill Howe,” said Tina Howe, Vice President of the Bill Howe Family of Companies. “She knows every part of the company inside and out, understands the needs of our team and she delivers exceptional service to both employees and our customers.”

The Bill Howe Family of Companies’ has created a true family culture, with a clear code of ethics, where all employees thrive and have the tools and resources to continue advancing within their career.

