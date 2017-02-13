Grimbleby Coleman CPAs Gains New Partners

Grimbleby Coleman CPAs, Inc., a full-service CPA and advisory firm, is proud to announce that Chad Van Houten, CPA/MST and Jane Johnson, MBA, have been named Partners of the firm effective January 1, 2017. This brings the firm’s partnership to a total of eleven partners.

Chad Van Houten has worked in public accounting for over 11 years and has expertise in a variety of fields, including agriculture, manufacturing, professional services, government, and not-for-profit organizations. “In the 3 years since Chad joined Grimbleby Coleman, he has showcased tremendous leadership in our firm. Equipped with the powerful combination of strong technical aptitude and exemplary client service skills, Chad helps businesses achieve growth and maximize profitability,” says Partner Jeff Coleman, CPA. Chad holds two degrees from Calvin College in Michigan: a BA in Economics and BS in Public Accountancy and has completed his Master of Science in Taxation from Golden Gate University.

After managing medical practices for nine years, Jane Johnson came to Grimbleby Coleman to manage "pretty much everything.” Since 2004, Jane has been an integral part of the firm and has managed all firm-wide functions on behalf of the Partners and ensures that the firm is creating and refining systems, processes and tools to support the firm's strategic direction. “We are extremely pleased with Jane’s style of management and her commitment to the firm’s continued success and growth,” said President Clive Grimbleby, CPA. Jane holds a Bachelor of Science in Human Resource Management from Northern Illinois University and a Master of Business Administration from California State University, Stanislaus.

Grimbleby Coleman has been serving the Central San Joaquin Valley since 1973 and is known for its focus on not just the numbers, but on the people who give them meaning. The firm encourages and supports its staff members to advance their education and pursue areas of interest to them.

Grimbleby Coleman CPAs is an accounting and business advisory firm with headquarters in Modesto, California. Since 1973, the firm has been trusted by the families and businesses of the Central San Joaquin Valley to tackle every challenge with deep skill, insight, and experience. You can count on the people at Grimbleby Coleman to go beyond the numbers to actively support your personal and business success. They know that you, too, have people counting on you. http://www.gccpas.net