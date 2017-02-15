Ramona Acosta is highly regarded by her colleagues and business partners as a driving force in the industry and a true friend to many involved.

Ramona Acosta, Director of Business Development for Tinnelly Law Group, PC, won the May Russell Lifetime Achievement Award given by the Orange County Regional Chapter of the Community Associations Institute (CAI) during its 40th Anniversary Gala and Orange County Excellence in Community Awards held at Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa on February 8, 2017.

Each year, the Orange County Chapter of CAI recognizes an outstanding individual who has been instrumental in the success of the Chapter. The Chapter's most prestigious award is named after May Russell, a former Irvine Company Executive who helped form CAI and was its first president. Recipients of this Award were first announced in 1988 at the Chapter's very first awards dinner. The Award is presented to an individual who has proved exemplary leadership and demonstrated the ideals and objectives of CAI through active participation at the local, regional and/or national level.

Ramona has been a longtime supporter of CAI and an outstanding leader within the organization. She served on the Board of Directors from 2006-2011. She was the Treasurer in 2008 and the President in 2010. She provided leadership on several committees, including the Education Committee and Public Relations Committee. She represents the Chapter as a Delegate to CAI's California Legislative Action Committee, where she serves as the PR Chair, and she is recognized as a frequent speaker at industry events and luncheons.

During her tenure on the Board, she helped resurrect the PCAM Assistance Fund, a program dedicated to assisting community association managers in earning the Professional Community Association Manager designation, the highest international designation for community association management. She helped the Chapter accomplish a 17% increase in manager certifications and she was instrumental in developing a relationship with the City of Santa Ana to educate its homeowners living in community associations, for which the Chapter received recognition from the Santa Ana City Council. She is highly regarded by her colleagues and business partners as a driving force in the industry and a true friend to many involved.

About CAI-OCRC

The mission of the Orange County Regional Chapter of Community Associations Institute (CAI-OCRC) is to provide education, networking, resources, and advocacy for community associations and the professionals and volunteers who serve them. CAI-OCRC has more 1,400 members representing the more than 4,200 communities in Orange County. The chapter is one of 62 Community Associations Institute chapters made up of over 33,500 members internationally. Visit http://www.caioc.org or call (714) 479-1022.

About Tinnelly Law Group

Tinnelly Law Group, PC is recognized by the community association industry as one of the top California HOA law firms. Since the firm’s founding in 1989, 100% of its efforts have been dedicated to representing HOAs and providing them with sensible and cost-effective solutions to their diverse legal problems. It counsels hundreds of HOAs throughout California through legal issues related to corporate governance, enforcement, maintenance, insurance, litigation and transactional matters. Tinnelly Law Group recently launched FindHOALaw, a robust resource for HOA law and legal information. Its substantial volume of content and easy-to-use interface help users better understand the unique body of law governing HOAs in California. Tinnelly Law Group also provides its clients with access to comprehensive assessment collection services through the use of its affiliate, Alterra Assessment Recovery. Tinnelly Law Group has offices in Orange County, San Diego, Riverside County, Los Angeles, and the San Francisco Bay Area. Member CAI and CACM.