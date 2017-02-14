Polyglass celebrates 25 years of manufacturing roofing products in North America. "With a focus on quality, Polyglass has developed solutions for use in every climate and continues to innovate to meet the changing needs of our customers," said CEO Natalino Zanchetta.

Polyglass U.S.A., Inc. is celebrating 25 years of producing quality roofing and waterproofing materials for the North American roofing industry. Polyglass will commemorate this key milestone with its customers throughout 2017.

Polyglass is a leading manufacturer of modified bitumen roof membranes, elastomeric roof coatings and underlayments. Founded in the early 1950s by roofing contractors in northern Italy, Polyglass established its first manufacturing plant in the 1960s serving roofing contractors across Europe. The company grew organically and expanded operations into the United States in 1992 with its first location in Fernley, Nevada. By 2006, Polyglass had grown to three US facilities with the addition of plants in Pennsylvania and Florida.

In 2008, Polyglass was acquired by Mapei, a global manufacturer of adhesives, sealants and construction materials for the building industry. Since the acquistion, Polyglass has added a manufacturing location in Arizona, with an additional facility in Texas slated to be operational at the end of 2017. Polyglass’state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities are ISO 9001:2008 certified and strategically located to serve its valuable customers.

"Celebrating 25 years of successfully developing and producing roofing solutions that has helped transform the roofing industry would not be possible without our committed employees," said CEO Natalino Zanchetta. "With a focus on quality, Polyglass has developed solutions for use in every climate and we continue to innovate to meet the changing needs of our customers."

Since developing its first compound formula decades ago, Polyglass has added hundreds of innovative products that extend the roof-life cycle, help manage building energy loads and enhance building aesthetics. With the launch of patented ADESO® Technology, Polyglass provided an easier, safer, and faster way to install modified bitumen membranes. Polyglass also developed patented CURE Technology®, a thin film technology applied to membranes during the manufacturing process to increase reflectivity, durability, stain and UV resistance, granule retention and energy efficiency.

As part of its commitment to customers, Polyglass offers continuing education through Polyschool®, a two-day comprehensive training program that teaches best practices in the installation of Polyglass' commercial and residential products. Polyglass has also developed a robust customer loyalty program with its Q Rewards program – rewarding its customers for their Polyglass product purchases.

To commemorate its 25 years, Polyglass invites the roofing industry to join in its celebration during the International Roofing Expo at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV on March 1-3. Stop by the Polyglass booth (#1003) to watch product demonstrations of Polyfresko® G SA and get VIP access to the "Roof Top" celebration on March 2.

