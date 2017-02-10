brightpeak financial, a leading digital financial services company, announced today two newly created leadership roles to enhance its growth strategy. Ahti Hujanen has been appointed as Chief Architect and Implementation Officer, focused on overseeing the technical architecture for all brightpeak financial products and services. Mike Milkovich has been appointed to the role of Chief Technology Officer, focused on leading technology innovation for the company.

brightpeak financial is an independent division of Thrivent Financial, focused on digitally offering Millennials and young Christian families straightforward financial advice paired with simple solutions, like term life insurance, disability income insurance and retirement plans. This unique partnership allows for brightpeak financial to aid their customers digitally with helpful information and products, empowering them to grow financially stronger so they may live confidently and generously throughout their lives.

“We are excited to welcome Ahti and Mike to our technology team,” commented Lisa Steffes, CEO and President of brightpeak financial. “brightpeak financial has a strong technology foundation, and these seasoned professionals will bring a significant boost to our overall strategies. Ahti brings a unique blend of strategic, technical and business experience to the brightpeak financial leadership team. And Mike’s ability to deliver will be a critical asset as we continue to leverage emerging technologies that strengthen the power of our services and products. Together, their guidance will be instrumental as we continue to leverage our digital capabilities to equip and empower people nationwide to grow financially stronger, living confidently and generously throughout their lives.”

Ahti Hujanen has over 25 years of experience in the technology industry, with an extensive background in developing digital strategies in global markets. He has the unique capability of translating corporate business visions into effective technology strategies and changes. Most recently, he was responsible for developing mobile products and development strategies at RedBrick Health, where he led the development of the first RedBrick native iOS app. His efforts helped lead to building a unique foundation for an innovative mobile-approach to wellness. Previously, Ahti held leadership positions at top technology companies, including 3M, Imation, Macromedia, Makena Technologies and Corel Corporation.

“brightpeak financial is an outstanding company, and I am thrilled to join the team,” said Ahti Hujanen, Chief Architect and Implementation Officer of brightpeak financial. “It’s an important and exciting time in the company’s history, with customers increasingly searching for and demanding digital information and solutions to help them grow financially stronger. I look forward to playing a key role as we work to meet and exceed these demands and help our customers live confident, generous lives.”

Mike is an experienced technology executive with over 25 years of experience developing and leading strategic digital initiatives for a variety of technology companies. He has extensive experience providing technology direction to support and extend corporate objectives. He comes to brightpeak financial after serving as Enterprise Architect for Ameriprise Financial. Previously, he was the Chief Architect at RedBrick Health, where he successfully led the development of influential products and solutions utilizing innovative technical implementation to create long-term behavior wellness change for consumers. Mike’s experience includes key executive roles at Thomson, Zanby, Warecorp and Firepond.

“brightpeak financial has experienced tremendous growth the last few years. I look forward to joining the team and leading innovation strategy for the company as we continue to build out our technology offerings and strengthen relationships with our customers,” said Mike Milkovich, CTO of brightpeak financial. “Following several years of success implementing solutions to create long-term behavior change in the wellness industry, I am particularly excited to bring my experiences to brightpeak financial and create the same type of long-term behavior change for our customers in the financial industry.”

The appointments of Ahti Hujanen and Mike Milkovich are effective immediately, both reporting directly to CEO and President Lisa Steffes.

brightpeak financial is a fast-growing, mission-driven digital financial services company offering straightforward financial guidance that is paired with solutions like term life insurance, disability income insurance and retirement plans. The company equips and empowers people nationwide to grow financially stronger so they may live confidently and generously throughout their lives. With nearly 100 employees, brightpeak financial is a division of Thrivent Financial, a membership organization of Christians founded more than a century ago, and headquartered in Minneapolis, MN. It was recently recognized by Minnesota Business Magazine as one of 100 Best Companies to Work for. Visit http://www.brightpeakfinancial.com