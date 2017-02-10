On Tuesday, February 28 Cynopsis will host an interactive webinar, "Winning Strategies for Branded Content," that will provide teams with case studies and insights into the kinds of creative, innovative experiences needed to appeal to both audiences and brands. Speakers will share intel about how to create a seamless experience that both engages audiences and gives brands meaningful, monetize-able exposure.

Moderated and led by Lynn Leahey, Cynopsis Editorial Director, the webinar will include expert panelists Caressa Douglas, VP Branded Integration for BEN; Josh Stern, VP Marketing and Operations at Discovery Communications; and Laura Galietta, Senior Vice President of Ad Sales Marketing and Branded Entertainment at Scripps Networks Interactive.

Join Cynopsis on February 28 and learn:



How to create content that maintains program integrity while giving a brand organic exposure

Tactics for tailoring content for different platforms like Snapchat, Facebook and a brand’s sites

Which genres are the best fit for specific ad categories

How to measure the effectiveness of brand integrations

How to incorporate live video into your business model

This highly interactive webinar will allow for real time Q&A’s to ensure your specific questions are answered. Register today for the Cynopsis Branded Content webinar.

All webinar attendees will receive full access to speaker presentations for 1 year. Questions? Contact Trish Pihonak at trish(at)cynopsis(dot)com.

About Cynopsis Media:

Cynopsis is what the TV industry reads first every day. The Cynopsis family of products includes the media industry's most-read daily, Cynopsis, plus sister dailies Cynopsis Digital and Cynopsis Sports, the Cynopsis Jobs board and special reports. Serving TV, agency and brand professionals, Cynopsis Media produces conferences, webinars, and awards programs that are second to none. Find out more at cynopsis.com.