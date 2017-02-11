Adair Homes Unveils New, Bigger Design Center in Spokane, WA

New Design Center is Open in Spokane This larger, more in-depth home design center will ensure that every Adair Homeowner in SE Washington will get exactly what they want at exactly the right price.

Adair Homes is thrilled to announce the completion of the latest Design Center & Showroom in Spokane, Washington.

Adair Homes new Spokane showroom features nearly 2000 square feet of design space! New home-buyers can walk through a fully realized custom kitchen, choose from a variety of granite, quartz, and tile samples, and discover the variety available in name brand products such as Shaw and Moen.

“This is a burgeoning center of style and culture—which is reflected clearly in people’s home interior choices. From sleek and modern to arts deco, homeowners in Spokane want to personalize their homes more than ever before. This larger, more in-depth home design center will ensure that every Adair Homeowner in SE Washington will get exactly what they want at exactly the right price.” Lorri Dunn, Adair Homes Exclusive Interior Designer

There are 14 Adair Homes Design Centers throughout the Pacific Northwest. Each location is staffed by qualified Pro Team members who work one-on-one with our new homebuyers to create stunning interior packages that stay within budget.These home experts can also answer any construction questions and give direction on customization options.

Adair Homes is the Pacific Northwest's largest and most experienced custom home builder. These homes feature high-quality products and energy efficiency at an affordable price. With a 45 year history and 14 office locations, Adair can build a dream home nearly anywhere in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. Adair believes in living where you want to live, for less!