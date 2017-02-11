Startup Weekend Ventura County (SWVC) announces today that a list of healthcare challenges and a list of agriculture challenges are now available on Camarillo Chamber’s web site (http://www.camarillochamber.org). These challenges are provided to SWVC by the rank and file of Dignity Health St. Johns Hospitals, Ventura County Medical Center, Limoneira, Boniak and Reiter Affiliated Companies. SWVC 2017 will bring intrapreneurs from end user sponsors and team them with entrepreneurs, subject matter experts, healthcare professionals, agriculturalists, physicians, farmers and engineering/business students from nearby universities to address these and other challenges. Teams with innovative solutions will develop proof of concepts over the weekend and present the results of their work to a judge panel. The CEOs of SWVC’s end user sponsors and other technology CEOs will be on this judge panel. The best in class winner will receive an in-kind award book worth over $3,000. The most likely to succeed winner will receive cash prizes of up to $25,000. For details, visit http://www.startupweekendventuracounty.com. SWVC 2017, organized by Camarillo Chamber of Commerce and Dignity Health St. Johns Hospitals will be held at Rancho Campana High School in Camarillo, California on April 21-23.

“Engineers are trained to excel at solving problems,” said Chris Meissner, President and CEO of Meissner Filtration Products and Chair of SWVC Judge Panel. “But most often, those problems are not clearly identified. Typically, the task of identifying the needs of potential customers is the responsibility of marketing. By going to end users and asking them to identify areas of inefficiency, SWVC helps provide this market intelligence and removes some of the guess work in identifying market needs.”

“The stated mission of SWVC is to create startups in Ventura County and to make our local businesses more competitive,” added Gary Cushing, President and CEO of Camarillo Chamber. “Pairing intrapreneurs with entrepreneurs and bright engineering minds to address existing challenges in healthcare and in agriculture is a great way to achieve our objectives.”

“Even though we have identified for SWVC participants real and current challenges in our target industries,” said Martin Shum, a representative of Dignity Health St. Johns Hospitals and a board member of Camarillo Chamber of Commerce. “This does not mean they are all inclusive. On the contrary, we encourage our participants to bring their own ideas for disrupting the healthcare and agriculture industries. One of the key benefits of participants bringing their own ideas to SWVC is that they get to validate these ideas’ value and potential. We have a really amazing group of subject matter experts, technology advisors and proven mentors there to help them do just that.”

