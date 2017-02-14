I believe our unique, proprietary system and premium green products separate us from the competition and provide a platform for real growth.

Stratus Building Solutions has announced the sale of its Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, Riverside, and Ventura Counties Regional Master franchise to two senior executives from the marketing and advertising industry, Jim Smith and Andrew Shevin.

Smith and Shevin both come to Stratus after careers in which they managed the Southern California operations of national and multinational advertising agencies prior to starting their own successful agencies in that market.

Jim Smith is a former CMO of KFC/Great Britain, where he worked with a large franchise organization. He also managed clients in global advertising agencies in London and New York before founding Ground Zero in Los Angeles, working with companies including Toyota, Virgin and ESPN.

Smith stated, “I’ve admired franchisees all of my career, so it was probably only a matter of time before I became one myself. After looking at a lot of opportunities, I was impressed by the potential in the office-cleaning space and, especially, Stratus. I believe our unique, proprietary system and premium green products separate us from the competition and provide a platform for real growth.”

Andrew Shevin ran national advertising accounts while at Grey, BBDO and Dailey & Associates prior to forming his own firm, The Ballpark. He worked with a variety of clients including Disney, ESPN, HBO, Hilton, Pizza Hut and Red Lobster.

Shevin said, “I was interested in the franchise model and, after reviewing a number of businesses, I was drawn to the Stratus system and brand. The recurring revenue nature of this industry and the ability to scale-up quickly with Stratus were key factors in my joining this team and helping the territories grow."

Afshin Cangarlu, CEO of Stratus Building Solutions and seller/former co-owner of the Los Angeles area Master Franchise stated, “Foad [Rekabi, CTO] and I are pleased to be able to pass the torch to Jim and Andrew, two very qualified individuals. It’s a large role to fill as they have acquired the franchise we built since 2008 and which allowed us to grow into the corporate roles we now hold in the company. With their strong sales and marketing background, they are ideal candidates to help take the region to the next level. Bringing Jim and Andrew on board grants us the opportunity to focus on continuing to strengthen the Stratus Building Solutions brand internationally and we’re looking forward to a very strong 2017.”

Stratus Building Solutions is an international franchise company in the commercial cleaning industry, founded in 2006 and headquartered in Los Angeles, CA. Stratus was developed to provide environmentally friendly commercial cleaning services driven by dedicated, entrepreneurial, small business owners and regional support offices. Stratus has over 1,500 unit franchisees in 28 major cities across the United States. Stratus is setting new standards in the building services and maintenance franchise industry by being the first to offer green janitorial services with their proprietary, Green Seal Certified line of cleaning chemicals.