“We call upon our nation’s courts to be vigilant in protecting the rights of minority populations from unlawful discrimination by the Trump Administration.”

The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) praises the unanimous ruling by a three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals refusing to reinstate President Donald Trump’s executive order barring entry to the United States of nationals from seven predominantly Muslim nations. Trump’s January 27 “Muslim ban” suspended for 90 days entry to the United States by people from Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia, Syria, Iraq and Yemen.

“The unanimous 9th Circuit decision is a huge relief to immigrant communities throughout the country,” stated LULAC National President Roger C. Rocha, Jr. “The judicial branch has reaffirmed that it will not permit the President to exceed his constitutional and statutory authority. We also applaud the thousands of citizens, lawyers, and organizations that stood up to fight against unlawful separation of families. We will continue to work alongside them to ensure freedom from discrimination.”

The travel ban caused chaos and confusion at U.S. airports for green card holders, students and relatives, hours after it went into effect. About 60,000 already issued visas were canceled but have since been reinstated after U.S. District Judge James Robart issued a restraining order blocking Trump's travel restrictions.

“Today’s decision reaffirmed the judiciary’s historic role of serving as a check on unconstitutional overreach by the Executive and Legislative branches of government,” stated LULAC National Executive Director Brent Wilkes. “We call upon our nation’s courts to be vigilant in protecting the rights of minority populations from unlawful discrimination by the Trump Administration.”

###

The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) is the nation’s largest and oldest civil rights volunteer-based organization that empowers Hispanic Americans and builds strong Latino communities. Headquartered in Washington, DC, with 1000 councils around the United States and Puerto Rico, LULAC’s programs, services and advocacy address the most important issues for Latinos, meeting critical needs of today and the future. For more information, visit http://www.lulac.org.