Vampire Tools really made a presence at SEMA Las Vegas in 2016. In addition to introducing their products to a range of industry professionals at their busy display table, the inventive hand tool company was recognized with a 2017 Global Media Award for its line of VampliersTM fastener extracting pliers.

Anita Qureshey, Founder and CEO, expressed her satisfaction with both the award and the buzz that Vampire Tools generated. “It was a great surprise to receive such a warm welcome at our first-ever SEMA show. We’re honored to receive recognition from SEMA for the Global Media Award, but we’re also flattered by all the positive feedback we received from those who took the time to stop by our booth. We can’t be more pleased.”

The SEMA Global Media Awards Program recognizes those companies that manufacture specialty equipment products and accessories that would have mass appeal to consumers in countries outside the United States. The products are voted on by a prestigious group of international journalists who serve as judges.

"Our goal is to have media experts from around the world determine which new products are likely to succeed in their home markets,” said Linda Spencer, SEMA Director of International and Government Relations. “The automotive specialty-equipment market is made up of enthusiasts who are passionate about the hobby, and so it’s exciting to see how their love for cars, trucks and SUVs is impacting those throughout the world.”

This year’s program included 34 judges from 19 countries. Each judge carefully reviewed and evaluated nearly 3,000 product entries at the SEMA Show before selecting the products that they felt would resonate and appeal most to consumers in their home countries.

About Vampire Tools

Vampire Tools International, Inc. started in 2012 with the vision to revolutionize seemingly straight-forward hand tools through simple, function-driven innovation. The innovative design of its flagship tool, the VamPLIERSTM put Vampire Tools on the map as the most effective tool on the market for extracting stripped fasteners. Their mission is to continually introduce new and unique tools to the market that are versatile, technologically intuitive, and time-saving.