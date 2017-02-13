“Our responsiveness and availability to our Seattle-area clients led us to establish this full-time, physical presence in the area. We’re looking forward to engaging with the community.”

Bessolo Haworth, a leading accounting, tax and business advisory firm that has guided middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals and families for 10 years, will add a new location in Seattle this February. The Pacific Northwest-area office joins the firm’s two California offices. The announcement was made today by Larry Haworth, Partner and co-founder of the firm.

“We point to our high level of client service and collaboration as a key feature of how we do business, no matter where our clients sit,” Haworth explained. “Our responsiveness and availability to our Seattle-area clients led us to establish this full-time, physical presence in the area. We’re looking forward to engaging with the community.”

The regional office, located on 3025 Harborview Drive in Gig Harbor, joins the Los Angeles and San Francisco area offices of the firm, which was founded in 2007. Current employees will relocate from California to the new office and new employees will join to firm to service the firm’s area clients, whose identities are confidential, and focus on new business development.

Bessolo Haworth was founded by John Bessolo and Larry Haworth in 2007, and includes Peggy Clark as a Partner of the firm. Featuring CPAs, licensed tax professionals and other staff, the independent firm’s core competencies include accounting and auditing; tax planning and preparation; financial planning, including asset allocation, cash flow planning, estate planning and investment consulting; and business advisory services.

About Bessolo Haworth: Bessolo Haworth is a full-service accounting, tax and business advisory firm serving middle-market businesses and high net-worth individuals and families. The firm includes former national-firm auditors and tax professionals and offers world-class expertise with the highest degree of service and client collaboration. With 25-plus employees, Bessolo Haworth services clients ranging from Fortune 500 companies to startups, across a wide range of industries. Bessolo Haworth is also a member of Firm Foundation, the international association of accounting professionals, which provides access to global resources and knowledge while delivering service only an independent firm can offer. The professional corporation has offices in the Los Angeles, San Francisco and Seattle metropolitan areas. For more information, visit bhcpagroup.com.