Luxury Homes at Toll Brothers’ Porter Ranch Eclipse $2 Million

Toll Brothers The Bluffs The shift to Porter Ranch is clear.

For the first time in Porter Ranch’s history, new home sales are topping the $2 million mark. Toll Brothers, America’s luxury home builder®, says the closing price milestone is a clear indicator of strong demand to reside in this scenic hillside community and recognition of the many amenities offered from this master-planned development overlooking Southern California.

With top-ranked schools, one of the safest communities in Southern California and easy access to key urban areas of Los Angeles, Porter Ranch has emerged as the prime location for homebuyers seeking a quieter lifestyle with some of the most majestic views in the region, according to Jeff Meyers of Meyers Research.

“The shift to Porter Ranch is clear. Residents from other areas, including West Los Angeles, the San Gabriel Valley, and the South Bay, are recognizing they can secure a much larger home in a community that provides them both an open, natural setting and local retail conveniences,” said Frank Su, Toll Brothers Division Vice President. “With recent home sales closing above $2 million, it tells us there is a strong demand for the style of luxury home we offer in a such a great location.”

Toll Brothers currently offers three collections at Porter Ranch, with homes starting in the $900,000s, as well as the nearby Canyon Oaks, a gated community that recently opened with single-story and two-story luxury homes. The three Porter Ranch communities – Glen at Avila, Bluffs at Bella Vista and Palisades at Westcliffe – recently earned “Community of the Year” honors by the Greater Sales and Marketing Council for overall design, distinctive models, and community amenities (such as clubhouses and local parks).

Recent closings above $2 million indicate buyers are interested in these larger homes, a gated community and the multiple luxury features offered by Toll Brothers, Su said. At Westcliffe, for example, Toll Brothers offers homes from 4,500 square feet to 5,400 square feet with up to 5 bedrooms and 6 ½ bathrooms, luxurious indoor/outdoor living spaces and opportunities to customize and personalize.

Recent data presented by Meyers Research, one of the nation’s leading housing market research firms, indicate areas such as Porter Ranch will continue to climb in value because of high demand for luxury homes in Southern California and limited supply, as well as continued job growth and economic expansion in the San Fernando Valley and beyond. Porter Ranch also is uniquely positioned for strong growth because of its high-ranking schools and is located in one of the region’s safer communities, the Meyers group reported.

“There are very few places left in the greater Los Angeles area like Porter Ranch. The luxury home market should remain strong for several years because of pent-up demand and a large population base seeking these kinds of master-planned communities,” Jeff Meyers said.

