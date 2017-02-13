TAKE Supply Chain Joins Zebra’s PartnerConnect Program

TAKE Supply Chain™, a division of TAKE Solutions Ltd., today announced its participation in Zebra Technologies’ PartnerConnect program as an independent software vendor (ISV) focused on the manufacturing market.

Brad Huff, EVP & GM of TAKE Supply Chain commented, “As a leading provider of supply chain collaboration and mobile data collection software, our relationship with Zebra will allow TAKE to meet increasing demand from manufacturers for advanced data capture and label printing capabilities. Working with Zebra is a really important step in our strategy to open up emerging markets throughout North America.”

Zebra’s PartnerConnect Program addresses the needs of ISVs, resellers and distributors as well as provides opportunities for growth to meet customer and market demands.

Program Key Facts

