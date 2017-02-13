TAKE Supply Chain Joins Zebra’s PartnerConnect Program

AUSTIN, TX (PRWEB) February 13, 2017
TAKE Supply Chain™, a division of TAKE Solutions Ltd., today announced its participation in Zebra Technologies’ PartnerConnect program as an independent software vendor (ISV) focused on the manufacturing market.
Brad Huff, EVP & GM of TAKE Supply Chain commented, “As a leading provider of supply chain collaboration and mobile data collection software, our relationship with Zebra will allow TAKE to meet increasing demand from manufacturers for advanced data capture and label printing capabilities. Working with Zebra is a really important step in our strategy to open up emerging markets throughout North America.”
Zebra’s PartnerConnect Program addresses the needs of ISVs, resellers and distributors as well as provides opportunities for growth to meet customer and market demands.
Program Key Facts
- PartnerConnect’s ISV track will enable TAKE Supply Chain to collaborate more closely with Zebra, taking advantage of tailored sales, marketing and technical benefits
- ISV partner benefits include promoting TAKE Supply Chain applications on Zebra’s Partner and Application Locator search tool; earning Influence Rewards for joint sales, including free demo kits; gaining Zebra Validation with Zebra devices; access to technical support and developer tools; and eligibility for collaborative marketing support.
- As a PartnerConnect member, TAKE Supply Chain has the opportunity to work with the Zebra sales teams and extensive global reseller partner community