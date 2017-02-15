Curtana Pharmaceuticals “It is particularly validating for our company and technology platform to be selected by angelMD for inclusion in its portfolio,” said Gregory Stein, M.D., M.B.A. and Chief Executive Officer, Curtana Pharmaceuticals.

Today, angelMD announced an investment syndicate with Curtana Pharmaceuticals, a leader in brain cancer treatment technology. Orrin Ailloni-Charas, MD, MBA is the syndicate leader for the first investment through angelMD in 2017. Dr. Ailloni-Charas is a practicing physician in Northern California, and he received his medical degree at the New York University School of Medicine before going on to earn an MBA at Columbia University.

Based in Austin, TX, Curtana Pharmaceuticals was founded by Gregory Stein, MD and Santosh Kesari, MD on the shared goal of developing first in class, small molecule therapeutics for Gioblastoma (GBM) treatment. GBM is one of the deadliest malignant primary brain tumors in adults, and there are approximately ten thousand new cases per year in the United States. The treatments for GBM and other malignant gliomas are valued at $380 million per year in the U.S. and approximately $1 billion world-wide.

"Glioblastoma is a devastating disease, and we're excited to facilitate investor participation in a company attacking this space in a novel way. This is a perfect opportunity to do life-saving work while making smart investment decisions at the same time,” stated Dr. Ailloni-Charas.

CT-179, Curtana’s leading treatment, is an Olig2 transcription factor inhibitor that kills GBM and GBM cancer stem cells. Currently in the preclinical stage, CT-179 is awaiting Investigational New Drug (IND) filing, no later than first quarter of 2018.

“It is particularly validating for our company and technology platform to be selected by angelMD for inclusion in its portfolio,” said Gregory Stein, M.D., M.B.A. and Chief Executive Officer, Curtana Pharmaceuticals. “Anchored by physicians, angelMD's investors are well versed on the challenges of treating brain cancer. Curtana remains laser-focused on developing a novel therapy targeting cancer stem cells to dramatically improve treatment success and survival times.”

# # #

About angelMD

angelMD is an investment platform and marketplace connecting innovative medical startups, physicians, investors and industry partners. Leading physicians from all over the US have joined the angelMD Scientific Advisory Board and Leaders Club to help source, evaluate and advise companies in biotechnology, medical device and healthcare technology. For more information, visit http://www.angelmd.co.

About Curtana Pharmaceuticals

Curtana Pharmaceuticals was founded on a mission to develop the first truly targeted therapies for the treatment of the most aggressive types of brain cancer. The company’s drug development program is based on the pioneering research of Dr. Santosh Kesari, who is currently the Chairman of the Department of Translational Neuro-oncology and Neuro-therapeutics at the John Wayne Cancer Institute.

Curtana’s senior leadership brings years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry, with extensive backgrounds in the development of new molecular entities for the treatment of cancer as well as CNS disorders. Curtana initiated operations in San Diego, California in 2013. Following the award of a highly prestigious and competitive grant ($7.6M) from the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT) in August 2014, the company relocated its lab and offices to Austin, Texas.