Michael Sarro Named PGA Junior Player of the Year

Michael Sarro, Laguna Hills, CA, was recently named Player of the Year on the PGA Southern California Junior Tour. Sarro finished ranked #1 on the player’s tour, boy’s 15-18 age division, 2016 fall season.

On January 21, 2017, Sarro was recognized at the PGA Southern California Junior Tour Banquet of Champions where he picked up his award. The event was held at Mile Square Golf Course in Fountain Valley, CA, and over 300 people where in attendance.

In 13 tournaments, Sarro had three wins and eight top three finishes. His most celebrated win was at the Cleveland/Srixon Championship where he finished the 36 hole tournament three under par with scores of 68/73. The event was held at Skylinks Golf Course, September 10/11 in Long Beach, CA.

Sarro continues to improve and at age 15 he has the potential to be a future star. After receiving his award, Sarro commented: "It is a great honor to be named Player of the Year. I attribute my success to practicing much and my determination to be the best. I am thankful for this award and thank you very much."

In 2017, Sarro will be focusing and playing on the AJGA golf circuit, Southern California Toyota Tour Cup and Future Champions Tour. He will also look to qualify for the U.S Junior Amateur Championship, U.S Amateur Championship and the U.S. Open.

Keep an eye out for Michael Sarro in the world of golf for future years to come. Michael is a member of Mission Viejo Country Club located in Mission Viejo, CA.