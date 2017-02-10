Lookers leads the way with Top Employers Award

Andrew Stephenson, Group People Director at Lookers We are delighted to be officially recognised as a leading employer and provide ‘excellence in employee conditions’. Our people do amazing things every day and this award is recognition of their commitment to the business.

The Top Employers Institute globally recognises leading employers from around the world, the award recognises those that provide excellent employee conditions, nurture and develop talent throughout all levels of the organisation and those that strive to continuously improve and optimise employment practices that benefit people across the business.

Andrew Stephenson, Lookers Group People Director said, “The Top Employers United Kingdom 2017 Certification is a great honour. We are delighted to be officially recognised as a leading employer and provide ‘excellence in employee conditions’. Our people from across the business do amazing things every day and this award is recognition of their commitment of being excellent and delivering an outstanding customer retail experience.”

The award comes as Lookers announced a comprehensive package of benefits for their people including 1 full year’s paid maternity leave, 2 years critical illness cover and enhanced holiday packages from year 1 of employment.

Commenting on the award Andrew added, “As one of the leading motor retailers we are always looking to attract, recruit retain and reward talented people from every business sector. By always putting the customer at the heart of every single decision we are confident that our business will move forward. The measures and benefits we have introduced have created a meaningful and noticeable different place to work.”

The award certification was independently audited meaning this research and findings have verified Lookers’ outstanding employee conditions and earned them a coveted spot among a select group of certified Companies. With such a prestigious award Lookers will undoubtedly continue to grow and reinforce its position as a modern retailer.

James Gooding, UK Country Manager for the Top Employers Institute: “Optimal employee conditions ensure that people can develop themselves personally and professionally. Our comprehensive research concluded that Lookers provides an outstanding employment environment and offers a wide range of creative initiatives, from secondary benefits and working conditions, to performance-management programmes that are well thought out and truly aligned with the culture of their company.”

Lookers is planning to continue their investment into people. The HR team are rolling out people projects across 4 key areas including; customer centricity, leadership, engagement and simplicity ensuring it is well placed for future industry recognition.

To learn more about the Top Employers Institute and the Top Employers Certification, please visit: http://www.top-employers.com and see how Lookers was awarded the Top Employers Certification please visit http://www.Lookers.co.uk

Andy Bruce, Lookers CEO, won ‘CEO of the Year’ at the prestigious Motor Trader of the Year 2016 and AM - Business Leader of the Year Award

Lookers won ‘Dealer Group of the Year Award’ at Motor Trader of the Year 2016, this followed the 2015 win by Benfield Motor Group that won in 2015

Lookers has been awarded the exclusive Top Employers United Kingdom 2017 Certification

Lookers group annual turnover in 2015 was £3.6bn

Lookers sold almost 180,000 new and used cars and vans

The motor division consists of 153 franchised dealerships

31 marques are represented and support by Lookers

Lookers employ almost 8,500 people across the group

Lookers Executive Directors include Andy Bruce (Chief Executive), Robin Gregson (Finance Director), Nigel McMinn (Chief Operations Officer – Motor Division)

The combined turnover of the Motor Trader Top 200 was £56.4bn, an increase of £4bn over the previous year.

Interim results H1 2016, ended 30 June 2016:



Full results are available at http://www.lookersplc.com/investors

Revenue increased 33% to £2.34 billion (2015: £1.75 billion\)

Profit before tax increased by 17% to £46.7 million (2015: £39.9 million)

Earnings per share up 17% at 9.44p (2015: 8.08p)

Increase in interim dividend of 20% to 1.28p per share (2015: 1.07p)

Net debt significantly reduced to £74.9 million (31 December 2015: £161.7 million)

