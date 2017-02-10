Magellan Jets Celebrates Members Experience Wins at Super Bowl LI

Magellan Jets, one of the fastest-growing leaders in private travel, today announced a victory as they delivered another seamless Super Bowl travel experience for members that touched down in Houston.

For the past 9 Super Bowls, Magellan Jets has hosted A-listers looking for a reliable travel experience to help combat the crowds and delays that often accompany the Super Bowl. Ensuring a private, personalized environment on the aircraft, smooth ground transportation, high end catering, and on-site flight support all translated into a win for Magellan Jets’ members.

This year, Magellan Jets boasted a VIP service for its corporate customer base. The company supplied two fully customized airliners to reflect the customer’s brand, allowing them to host up to 336 passengers in a private party en route to the Big Game. The package supported the corporate customers’ mission to engage their highest-level executives and clients, and it served as the ultimate marketing tool for them on the way to Houston.

For other members, the private aviation company offered an “in-flight tailgate party” to accelerate pre-game excitement– an additional benefit of flying with Magellan.

“Our goal is always to provide safe, efficient and fun experiences for our Super Bowl travelers. It’s an intense, hectic environment, with a seemingly endless list of moving parts that must be managed to make the event effortless for our customers,” said Joshua Hebert, CEO of Magellan Jets. “Our team did an outstanding job ensuring that our customers had the personal attention they needed– whether CEOs, corporate teams, celebrities, or athletes’ friends and families.”

The company reports it anticipates a boost in corporate travel next year. Magellan Jets also plans to offer this corporate service to other events such as the Kentucky Derby, World Cup, and Masters Golf Tournament.

About Magellan Jets

Founded in 2008, Magellan Jets is one of the fastest growing companies in the private aviation industry. Magellan Jets has been recognized on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing private companies, selected as a SmartCEO Future 50 award-winner, and ranked on the Boston Business Journal’s Fast50 for three years in a row. The company has revolutionized the jet card membership model to offer the industry’s only customizable jet membership. Along with the highest rated flight crews of the Magellan Jets Preferred Network (MJPN), the company’s FAA-certificated Flight Support Team assures the company’s mission is met with every flight segment. That mission being to make private flying personal, to ensure a unique, jet-specific experience that emphasizes a safe, seamless, door-to-door journey which anticipates customer needs in a plane that feels like their own. Magellan Jets operates above the highest safety standards in the industry, and was the first private jet broker in the world to sit on the board of the Air Charter Safety Foundation.