The language service provider, flexword Translators & Consultants, with headquarters in Mannheim in Southern Germany, has continued its success story this past year and can look back on an outstanding 2016. The translation specialists are among the largest providers in Germany and handle projects for a wide range of industries – from A for automotive to Z for zinc processing. 2016 saw the company take important steps to ensure further growth. In the first half of 2016, it opened a new location in Jacksonville (Florida) in order to conquer the US American market from there. flexword also expanded its project teams and departments and enhanced its team of specialist translators for language combinations and specialist fields in particular demand. Guided by its commitment to the native speaker principle, the company's impressive year was rounded off with significant investments in technical equipment and IT. Goranka Miš-Čak, founder and Managing Director of flexword: "In 2016 we implemented important measures in order to give us the edge in this tough, competitive environment and to optimize the service we offer to our clients on a continuous basis." 2017 marks the company's 25th anniversary and flexword aims to build on these successes, implement new technologies and expand its portfolio in the consulting sector.

The opening of the new site in the US with the subsidiary company flexword Inc. was a particular milestone in the company's long history. According to Managing Director Werner Arnautovic, who is also in charge of the American company: "Thanks to this new location in the US, we are now also present on the American continent to serve our American customers. Furthermore, the project management team now works across time zones which means we have been able to expand our service hours for European customers considerably, and we are now available almost around the clock." We have invested heavily in software licences, data and transfer security, hardware and also in so-called translation engineering teams. These in particular facilitate multilingual translations from CMS systems and non-standardised formats and offer customers an improved data processing service for even greater convenience.

Investment in strategically important markets

In terms of translators, flexword has expanded its capacity in the strategically important fields of law & business and life sciences (pharmaceuticals, medicine, medical technology) for EU languages. Furthermore, the company won numerous strategically important tenders, including for a global corporate law firm with locations around the world from Asia to the USA, for whom flexword now offers a 24/7 service. Newly awarded certificates are testimony to flexword's excellent quality standards which have impressed more than 1,000 customers from various sectors since its founding 25 years ago. At the end of the year, flexword was presented the DIN EN ISO 9001 certificate from the Technical Control Board in Saarland for the twelfth consecutive year. This is an internationally recognised quality management system standard which applies to all industries. flexword was also once again awarded the DIN EN 15038 certificate, which is valid in parallel with the successor standard DIN EN ISO 17100 and acknowledges service provision in the translation sector. flexword is one of the first providers on the market to have been awarded such a label.

Consolidation of growth in this anniversary year

In its anniversary year, the company which was founded back in 1992 in Mannheim will essentially focus on consolidating growth, further optimizing the project teams and continuously improving service standards. This will be achieved in part through test studies and the integration of new technologies in working processes. Above and beyond this, in 2017 the company aims to flesh out its profile as an established language service provider.

Goranka Miš-Čak: "We have been offering consultation services to numerous customers focusing on multilingual infrastructures, translation workflows, CMS systems and CAT tools for many years now. In the future we will be investing even more energy into this key market segment in order to cope with the major rise in demand here."

The first results of the future plans for 2017 can already be seen. For example, the new website is now online at https://www.flexword.de/en/ and features a special highlight: All the photos used here (except blog posts) are of employees or partners of flexword. With this, flexword aims to emphasize the authenticity of its corporate culture.

About flexword Translators & Consultants:

flexword Translators & Consultants, whose head office is in Mannheim, Baden-Württemberg, is one of Germany's leading professional language service providers. Its director, Goranka Miš-Čak, is a qualified translator, who founded the company in 1992. From very small to large-scale projects, from single-language to multilingual, from long-term projects to express and overnight translations, over 1,000 clients from a wide variety of industries choose flexword as a full service provider based on its core expertise in the translation services sector. The company was one of the first translation providers to be certified to EN 15038, making it the premium supplier among high-quality service providers. In 2015, the company, which is a member of the British Chamber of Commerce and a training enterprise for the Rhein-Neckar Chamber of Commerce and Industry, recorded substantial growth; it increased its turnover by 62% and added several new members to its core team. As the largest translation provider in Baden-Württemberg, Germany, flexword has a total of 35 full-time staff backed up by a global network of around 8,000 highly qualified translators and sub-editors. As such, flexword can provide translations exclusively from qualified mother-tongue specialists with many years of professional experience. For over 20 years, flexword has been synonymous with top-quality translations, completing all assignments competently and on time while showing flexibility and focusing on the customer's needs.

