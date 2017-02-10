In the self-learning era for auto, no one company or single part of the value chain can do this alone. We are proud to offer the forum for everyone to unite together

At TU-Automotive Detroit 2017 (June 7-8) industry leaders and disruptors from General Motors, Volkswagen, Toyota, BMW, Lyft, car2go, Fontinalis Partners and more will lay out their visions for the future of personalized mobility.

The program can be viewed here: http://www.tu-auto.com/detroit

The message of this year’s conference is clear: the need for agile tech innovation and a laser-like focus on putting the customer first; whether in terms of user experience or new business models. For the first time, rapid developments in AI and data analytics make the promise of a truly personalised mobility experience closer to a reality.

Gareth Ragg, Managing Director of TU-Automotive, said “Since the turn of the century TU-Automotive Detroit has united the worlds of automotive and digital. It’s the annual event around which the connected vehicle developed from exciting but niche technology into shaping the entire future of mobility.”

He continued, “This year, to maximize ROI for attendees we are introducing new conference and networking formats such as roundtables and speed networking. In the self-learning era for auto, no one company or single part of the value chain can do this alone. We are proud to offer the forum for everyone to unite together.”

This year’s TU-Automotive Detroit promises to answer every pressing question facing the industry, including automation, business strategy, HMI, cybersecurity, the data exchange, smart cities and more. Here are some key topics:

Auto Enters the Self-Learning Era: Deliver the Personalized Mobility Experience



Pivot from Metal to Mobility: Create customer-first products and services, e.g. dynamic leasing & in-car payments. Engage consumers and diversify revenue streams to unlock the ‘new auto business’

Test Track or Highway? From tech development (perception & AI) to overcoming societal barriers (regulation & trust), map out the billions of miles required to validate AVs. What’s the risk/ reward ratio?

Cybersecurity Never Sleeps: With auto attack surfaces proliferating, collaborate with regulators, associations and partners to create best practices for end-to-end cybersecurity

Next-Gen Wireless Infrastructure: Evaluate 5G vs. LTE vs. DSRC for the roll out of data-thirsty IVI, critical OTA services and future-proofed ADAS. Which spectrums deliver on speed, safety and security?

Build the Smart Urban Ecosystem: Think beyond the car and transportation silos in a data-sharing urban mobility mix. Keep auto brands relevant as cities invest millions to become sustainable and smart

Full program can be viewed here: http://www.tu-auto.com/detroit/conference-agenda.php

Hear from over 150 leading experts, including:

Dieter May, Senior Vice President Digital Business Models, BMW

Burkhard Huhnke, Senior Vice President, E-Mobility, Volkswagen of America

Jeffrey Massimilla, Chief Product Cybersecurity Officer, General Motors

Kirk Steudle, Director, Michigan DoT

Mircea Gradu, Executive Director, Engineering and Quality, Hyundai Motor America

Robert Grant, Director of Government Relations, Lyft

Ken Stewart, Chief Business & Technology Officer, Karma Automotive

Paul DeLong, CEO, car2go N.A.

James Fish, Chief Innovation Officer, Bosch

Full speaker line-up can be viewed here: http://www.tu-auto.com/detroit/conference-speakers.php

