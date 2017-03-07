Nucleus Medical Media and Criterion Pictures Announce Partnership

Better educated patients lead to better doctor-patient communication, higher patient satisfaction, and, hopefully, reduced readmissions.

Nucleus Medical Media Inc. has partnered with Criterion Pictures USA to distribute its medical animations to hospitals and healthcare providers throughout the United States.

Nucleus’ highly specialized animations depict human anatomy, physiology, surgical procedures, and disease progressions. Animations include topics such as Total Hip Replacement, Knee Arthroscopy, Pacemaker Insertion, HIV and AIDS, and more. Criterion Pictures will distribute these educational, award-winning animations to closed circuit television providers to display in a hospital setting.

“The Nucleus Animation Library is a valuable addition to our portfolio of healthcare education offerings,” said Ed Murphy, Vice President, Business Development of Criterion Pictures USA. “The quality of their animations is consistent with Criterion Pictures' high standards for educational video content.”

"This partnership will help educate countless patients each year," said Keith Pavlik, President and co-founder of Nucleus Medical Media. "Better educated patients lead to better doctor-patient communication, higher patient satisfaction, and, hopefully, reduced readmissions.” Research shows that information presented visually, in the form of images and videos, is more likely to be understood and remembered.

Criterion Pictures began distributing Nucleus animations on January 1st, 2017.

About Criterion Pictures

Criterion Pictures – a division of Global Eagle Entertainment (Nasdaq: ENT) is one of the largest non-theatrical providers of feature films in North America. Criterion Pictures licenses feature films for colleges, universities, correctional facilities, healthcare organizations, bus lines, public and private schools, museums, performing art centers, religious organizations, resorts, camps, and park and recreation. Criterion offers its customers customizable programming options and supplies its product on all available media. Learn more about Criterion Pictures for Healthcare at http://www.criterionpicusa.com/education.

About Nucleus Medical Media

Founded in 1997, Nucleus Medical Media, Inc. is an award-winning creator and licensor of medical illustrations, medical animations, and interactive multimedia for the publishing, legal, healthcare, entertainment, pharmaceutical, medical device, and academic markets. Additional information about the company can be found at http://www.nucleushealth.com.