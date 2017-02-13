The American Water Resources Association (AWRA), renowned multidisciplinary association for information exchange, professional development and education about water resources and related issues, has opened the first 2017 issues of both their bi-monthly magazine and journal for public download, as well as registration for April 19 webinar “High and Dry: Meeting the Challenges of the World's Growing Dependence on Groundwater.”

AWRA boasts a webinar program that, since its inception, has grown in quality and popularity, consistently averaging a 4 out of 5 rating. The program hosts at least one webinar per month and offers 1 PDH credit to each attendee. The April 19 webinar will find authors William and Rosemary Alley discussing examples drawn from around the world and used in their new book, 'High and Dry: Meeting the Challenges of the World's Growing Dependence on Groundwater' to illustrate the essential role of groundwater in drinking water and food security and factors contributing to good groundwater governance. Register for this webinar.

Water Resources IMPACT is a practical, solution-oriented magazine whose readers are primarily senior-level water resources managers, governmental personnel, consultants, and the university community who work directly with water management programs. The January 2017 issue is focused on Careers in Water Resources and is a must read for students, new professionals and mentors alike. Download the January issue of Water Resources IMPACT magazine.

The Journal of the American Water Resources Association (JAWRA) is a rigorous scholarly publication that focuses on emerging scientific, management and policy issues related to multidisciplinary aspects of water resources. With a 50-year history, JAWRA publishes high quality journal articles from a wide range of disciplines for a multidisciplinary audience. The February issue of the Journal offers a Featured Collection on North Carolina Ecological Flows and a Featured Series on SWAT Applications for Emerging Hydrologic and Water Quality Challenges Access February issue of JAWRA.

About AWRA

Since 1964, American Water Resources Association (AWRA) has been dedicated to the advancement of water resources management, research and education, as well as a balanced approach toward solving water resources challenges. AWRA’s membership is comprised of professionals who share a common interest in working and learning across a wide range of disciplines focused on water resources policy, practice and education. View AWRA website.