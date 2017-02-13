Caroline Cashion - Director of Strategic Partnerships As we look to bring our solutions to the channel partner community, her valuable insight and understanding of not only the channel but also the industry as a whole will prove to be invaluable.

Ntegrated is excited to announce and welcome Caroline Cashion as the new Director of Strategic Partnerships. Caroline will be responsible for sales leadership, driving revenue, and building relationships with agents, channel partners, and customers.

Caroline will bring with her a successful and proven track record of telecom sales and industry expertise. Her experience as Director of Sales at Reallinx combined with her role as an Enterprise Senior Account Executive at Windstream make her a perfect match for our long term goals at Ntegrated.

Caroline’s extensive background in both Hosted VoIP, SIP Trunking, and QoS, along with her immense understanding of complex networks provide an amazing foundation for Ntegrated’s core service offering and for her continued success. This is very exciting considering the new Hosted VoIP platform that Ntegrated has recently adapted and the SD WAN Network offering.

“Caroline brings an impressive amount of knowledge and experience to our team,” said Mark Floyd, CEO of Ntegrated. “As we look to bring our solutions to the channel partner community, her valuable insight and understanding of not only the channel but also the industry as a whole will prove to be invaluable. Caroline’s work ethic and personality are contagious and Ntegrated is exhilarated to have the opportunity to work with her.”

“I am so excited to be a part of such a passionate team,” says Cashion. “My partners and customers mean the world to me. Being a part of the Ntegrated team, allows me to provide the most advanced solutions in the market, backed by some of the most knowledgeable people in the industry. I’ve never been in a better position to exceed the expectations of both customers and industry colleagues alike.”

Caroline’s announcement comes on the heels of Ntegrated’s new Hosted PBX product launch, NTouch, which already incorporates more UC functionality, Salesforce integration, and Call Center Applications, and does so at a competitive price point.

About Ntegrated

Ntegrated is a leading provider of highly customized voice, data, and cloud technology solutions for small to medium-sized enterprise customers. Ntegrated is headquartered in Dallas, Texas with a nationwide network specializing in Unified Communications, Cloud Services, SIP, MPLS, and SD-WAN technology. Ntegrated is uniquely positioned to support mission-critical technology solutions while providing an exceptional customer experience. Learn more about Ntegrated at http://www.ntegrated.net or come pay them a visit at this year’s Channel Partner Expo in Las Vegas: