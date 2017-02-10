The award recognizes excellence, influence, and achievements in implementing impactful and innovative Continuing Medical Education /Continuing Education activities that transform healthcare for the greater good.

Global Education Group (Global) and the Global Alliance for Medical Education (GAME) recently announced that AXDEV Group’s (AXDEV) “The European Performance Improvement in Diabetes Demonstration Project” (EPIDD) has received the inaugural Global CME Impact Award.

Presented at the 42nd Annual Conference of the Alliance for Continuing Education in the Health Professions in San Francisco on Jan. 27, 2017, the Global CME Impact Award is supported in partnership by Global and GAME. The award recognizes excellence, influence, and achievements by organizations and individuals implementing impactful and innovative Continuing Medical Education (CME)/Continuing Education (CE) activities that transform healthcare for the greater good.

A panel of six CME/CE professionals selected by GAME served on the judging committee to score each entry in three main areas: innovation and engagement, outcomes results and analysis and, finally, impact of the program on CME and healthcare. The committee included: Chris Bolwell, Imedex; Celine Carrera, The European Society of Cardiology; Sherlyn Celone, Integrated Learning Partners; John Ruggiero, Genentech; Lisa Sullivan, In Vivo Academy, and Audrie Tornow, Paradigm Medical Communications.

The judging committee selected Brossard, Québec-based AXDEV’s EPIDD from 22 applications representing six countries and 15 therapeutic areas. The other finalists were New York City-based Med Learning Group – The DETECT Initiative, Minneapolis-based VitalSims – SiMCare Diabetes, and Thorofare, NJ- based Vindico CME – Obesity Summit for Residents and Fellows. Please watch the Global CME Impact Award finalist presentation video.

The EPIDD was a four-phase performance improvement program intended to measurably impact the performance of primary care clinical professional teams in the treatment and care of patients with diabetes. The EPIDD was performed by AXDEV in Santander (Cantabria, Spain) in partnership with local public health authorities and Eli Lilly. Healthcare professionals (physicians and nurses) from primary care centers in the urban/semi-urban area of Santander participated in the project. Participants reported improvements in clinical inertia, communication with patients, management of complications (diabetes foot, hypoglycemia) and complex insulin management and initiation cases.

“The dynamic partnerships established [for EPIDD] demonstrate how private and public sector groups can ethically collaborate together to assess, design, educate and measure meaningful performance improvement initiatives,” said the judging committee. “This activity is a model that is designed to affect change in clinical practice or health systems, and is overall very sustainable.”

Along with a physical award and recognition, AXDEV will be able to donate excess funds from the Global CME Impact Award submissions process to a charity of its choice.

About the Global CME Impact Award:

The Global CME Impact Award is supported in partnership by Global Education Group (Global) and the Global Alliance for Medical Education (GAME). The strategic partnership between the organizations for the Global CME Impact Award provides a platform for CME stakeholders to demonstrate the importance of impactful CME activities and their influence on healthcare.

About Global Education Group:

Global Education Group focuses on producing partnership-based CME for healthcare practitioners. The Global team works with a select group of medical education companies, associations, academic institutions and healthcare facilities to develop and accredit live healthcare conferences and workshops as well as online activities. With each partnership or joint providership, Global brings accreditation expertise, project management excellence and grant funding intelligence. Based in Littleton, Colo., Global is accredited with commendation by the ACCME. Global also holds accreditations to offer CE for nurses, nurse practitioners, pharmacists, dietitians, dentists and psychologists. Global is a division of Ultimate Medical Academy.

About the Global Alliance for Medical Education (GAME):

GAME’s mission is to serve as the international organization of leaders advancing innovative and collaboration in CME/CPD worldwide, with the goal of improving patient care. GAME’s vision is to provide an international forum for medical education leaders to network and exchange key ideas and information on global CME/CPD; collaborate with various organizations involved in education; help raise standards of CME/CPD systems; examine how new media are being applied to the medical and consumer health education fields; gain knowledge of international CME/CPD systems; further global CME/CPD harmonization.

About Ultimate Medical Academy:

Ultimate Medical Academy is a nonprofit healthcare educational institution with a national presence. Headquartered in Tampa, Fla. and founded in 1994, UMA offers content-rich, interactive online courses as well as hands-on training at our campuses. UMA students have access to academic advising, one-on-one or group tutoring, résumé and interview coaching, job search assistance, technical support and more. The institution is accredited by the Accrediting Bureau of Health Education Schools (ABHES). Learn more by visiting UltimateMedical.edu.

