Planet Depos Announces Success of Court Reporter Mentoring Program

The most fulfilling aspect of the program for us was realizing the caliber of students applying. The chance for success is greatly enhanced when the student presents as a bright, motivated self-starter, both confident and eager to begin their career.

Planet Depos LLC, an international court reporting and legal videography firm, is pleased to announce the inaugural year success of Planet Institute, a program launched in February of 2016 to assist court reporting students transitioning into the profession. The announcement comes at the start of National Court Reporting & Captioning Week designated by the National Court Reporters Association to recognize the court reporting and captioning professions and to help raise public awareness about the growing number of employment opportunities the career offers.

“We couldn’t be more pleased with the results from our first year of offering this student-to-career mentoring program for court reporting students,” said Kathy DiLorenzo, Director of Court Reporting with Planet Depos. “The most fulfilling aspect of the program for us was realizing the caliber of students applying. The chance for success is greatly enhanced when the student presents as a bright, motivated self-starter, both confident and eager to begin their career.”

Planet Institute is specifically designed to assist the court reporting graduate in successfully assimilating into the profession. Applicants to the program must be within the final speed requirements for completion or a recent graduate and submit a letter of reference from an instructor or working court reporter. A successful applicant is proficient with court reporting technology and will have passed a stenographic writing and transcription evaluation, as well as spelling and vocabulary exams.

Students of Planet Institute are provided shadowing opportunities with professional court reporters, followed by one-on-one mentoring in the areas of skills development, research, reporting procedures, transcript preparation, and overall professional development.

Darlene Williams is Professional Development Specialist with Planet Depos. “It was refreshing for us to realize that our students were not only skilled writers, but were also experts in reporting technology, a few of them certified trainers of key industry software. They enter the profession with a keen understanding of how technology enhances their skillsets and their value to the profession.”

The program has successfully assimilated 100% of its students in the first year of the program. With a firm foundation in place, the company plans to strengthen school partnerships in an effort to raise awareness of mentoring opportunities available to students no matter where they live or wish to start their career.

About Planet Depos

Headquartered in Washington, DC, and with 50+ offices around the globe, Planet Depos, LLC, is the only international court reporting agency led by court reporters and world-renowned industry experts. Planet Depos provides court reporting, videography, videoconferencing, interpretation, and trial support services throughout the United States and abroad to international law firms, worldwide corporations, and government entities. The Company has extensive experience reporting complex matters around the globe, including arbitrations, trials and depositions. A forward-thinking company, Planet Depos is conversant with the latest technologies and works closely with clients to implement case-winning tools, including streaming text and video, realtime to iPads, mobile videoconferencing, and digital exhibits.

Learn more about Planet Depos

Follow Planet Depos on Facebook

Follow Planet Depos on LinkedIn

Follow Planet Depos on Twitter

Read our blog