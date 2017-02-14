Smartlogic announces the release of Semaphore Cloud Development, a Software as a Service (SaaS) platform that brings Smartlogic's award-winning Semaphore to developers and partners who want to incorporate semantic capabilities into their solutions.

Semaphore Cloud Development is a low cost, non-production environment, which is ideal for small projects and proof of concept applications that have simple architecture requirements. The affordable subscription based services can include any of the following Semaphore capabilities:

Model management tools that provide users with full life-cycle management capabilities to build, maintain and govern taxonomies, ontologies and other enterprise vocabularies.

Model management, sophisticated auto classification and semantic enhancement services that support developers and partners who are building solutions that require precise, complete and consistent metadata to enhance user experience, drive workflows and automate manual processes.

All of the modules and features of the above as well as the ability to support developers and partners who want to extend their solutions to incorporate sophisticated entity, fact and complex relationship extraction strategies.

All of the modules and features of the above as well as the capabilities which allow developers and partners to create an enhanced user experience.

Semaphore Cloud Development provides an environment to test out assumptions, build solution prototypes and explore the robust set of features and functions that support the sophisticated semantic services provided by the Semaphore platform.

“The addition of Semaphore Cloud Development extends the reach of Semaphore to incorporate partners and developers looking to develop true semantic solutions that solve real business problems in a cost effective manner” Jeremy Bentley, CEO Smartlogic.

About Smartlogic

Smartlogic’s Semaphore is an enterprise grade semantic platform that allows organizations to realize the business value of their information. By leveraging a common vocabulary and sophisticated semantic techniques Semaphore:

Enriches information assets with precise, complete and consistent metadata

Extracts facts, entities and relationships to drive analytics and workflows

Harmonizes all information sources to gain business insight

Semaphore brings structure to the unstructured, scales to manage organizational volumes and supports industry-standard semantic vocabularies.

Semaphore’s model-driven, rule-based semantic approach solves complex business problems that traditional technologies cannot. It integrates into and enhances the capabilities of existing technology to improve time to value for new opportunities.

Global organizations in the energy, healthcare, life sciences, financial services, government & intelligence, media and publishing and high tech manufacturing industries use Semaphore every day to enrich enterprise information with context and meaning. Semaphore extracts critical facts, entities and relationships to power case management, workflows and advanced analytics. It harmonizes different data types from disparate sources to create logical data warehouses with a true semantic layer.