Ohio civil litigation firm Cooper & Elliott is pleased to announce that Barton “Bart” Keyes has been admitted to the firm’s partnership. Mr. Keyes joined Cooper & Elliott in December 2011 and has since been practicing in matters of wrongful death, civil rights violations, personal injury, medical malpractice, and business litigation.

According to Cooper & Elliott co-founder, Chip Cooper, having Mr. Keyes as a partner will continue to further Cooper & Elliott’s mission and purpose. “When Rex Elliott and I formed the firm back in 1995, we set out to protect people who have experienced life-altering harm and help them find the answers and meaning they deserve. Bart is an excellent trial lawyer and because of the kind of person he is, he will ensure that our firm carries on this important work well into the future.”

Mr. Keyes reflected, “I've seen people taken advantage of who don’t have knowledge of their legal rights or the resources to protect themselves. Seeing these injustices and feeling compelled to right such wrongs as a young person is what motivated me to become a lawyer. My partnership with Cooper & Elliott is such a good fit because the firm’s reason and goals for existence mesh with my personal motivations.”

In his time with the firm, Mr. Keyes has worked on many cases that align with his own core beliefs. Through compelling story telling and unbridled tenacity, he and the firm have helped clients overcome seemingly indomitable adversaries. From victims of sexual assault by prominent community members, to defrauded business owners facing financial ruin, to families devastated by the wrongful death of a loved one—Bart has doggedly pursued justice on their behalf.

Mr. Keyes resides in Columbus with his wife and three young children. In his free time, he and his family like to stay active. In between kids' activities like Kung Fu, Cub Scouts, and dance, he and his wife run in the occasional Warrior Dash and enjoy supporting organizations that serve individuals on the autism spectrum.

About Cooper & Elliott

Since 1995, civil litigation firm Cooper & Elliott has been helping individuals, families, and business owners find answers to and recover from life’s most tragic events. Cooper & Elliott has built a reputation for trying large, important, and complex cases, and the firm has helped its clients across the U.S. obtain hundreds of millions of dollars in jury verdicts and settlements, including some of the largest jury verdicts in Ohio.

Representing individuals and families, the firm’s practice areas include medical malpractice, wrongful death, serious injuries, civil rights violations, wrongful convictions, employment discrimination, products liability, and class actions. Representing businesses, the firm’s practice areas include contingency-fee-based breach of contract, fraud, and complex commercial litigation and arbitration.

Learn more about Cooper & Elliott at http://www.cooperelliott.com.