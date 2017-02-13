The MLS of Hilton Head Island is truly leading the nation in advanced member services.

Multiple Listing Service of Hilton Head Island (HHIMLS) integrated its transaction and listing platforms, making transactions easier and homebuying quicker. HHIMLS is the first multiple listing service (MLS) in the country to combine its TransactionDesk® platform by the company Instanet, with Listing Data Checker™ from CoreLogic®.

“The MLS of Hilton Head Island is truly leading the nation in advanced member services,” said Chris Bennett, General Manager of Real Estate Solutions for CoreLogic. “Together, HHIMLS, Instanet and CoreLogic have pioneered a new level of integration between multiple listing and document management platforms that makes real estate transactions faster and easier than ever before. It’s terrific working with such progressive organizations that share our vision for technological innovation.”

Listing Data Checker does just that: it validates the accuracy of a real estate listing and notifies the agent of any needed changes. Transaction Desk includes all the forms needed for a closing. Integrating the platforms means agents will only have to enter data once and it will automatically be transferred into other forms for MLS, tax data, and transaction documents. For listing agents, these integrations also improve the workflow for attaching documents to listings.

“This integration is saving our members and staff a significant amount of time and effort,” said Colette Stevenson, chief executive officer of HHIMLS. “HHIMLS has always been at the forefront of technology and that translates into a more efficient process for homebuyers.”

“It’s a huge privilege to serve Hilton Head Island and their members in South Carolina,” added Martin Scrocchi, chief executive officer at Instanet. “In addition to our standard integrations with the MLS, we will be adding Listing Upload in Hilton Head which allows members to add an MLS listing directly from a data input sheet. That saves their membersfrom writing out listing data and then re-typing it into Matrix™. No other vendor has this capability.”

HHIMLS facilitates $3 billion in real estate transactions annually. Its members have access to a web-based lock box system that includes E-Keys for Smartphones, a “Virtual Tour Creator” for agents to put up video tours of homes on the MLS site, and the latest marketing features like a new app that allows a potential buyer to take a picture of his surroundings and respond with what is for sale, rent, or where there is an open house nearby.

CoreLogic, the CoreLogic logo, and MATRIX are trademarks of CoreLogic, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective holders.

About Hilton Head Island Multiple Listing Service

Multiple Listing Service of Hilton Head Island (HHIMLS) is a premier multiple listing service in South Carolina, established in 1976. It is the listing platform facilitating more than $3 billion in annual real estate transactions. Headquartered on Hilton Head Island, it serves all of South Carolina including the counties of Allendale, Bamberg, Barnwell, Beaufort, Colleton, Hampton, Jasper, and Orangeburg. HHIMLS is vital to real estate professionals' and to consumers' success by maintaining the most dependable and powerful data in the marketplace, updated in real time. More information about HHIMLS is available at hiltonheadmls.com and (843) 785-9696.

About Instanet Solutions

Instanet Solutions is a leading provider of real estate technology with over 500,000 licensed, paid user accounts of their various real estate focused products—Authentisign®, TransactionDesk®, InstanetForms®, DocBox®, and InstanetFax®. Instanet Solutions began delivering residential real estate technology in 1991 and is proud to be celebrating our 25th year of providing technology to the real estate world. Further information about Instanet Solutions and its products is available at http://www.instanetsolutions.com.

Instanet Solutions has been the leading provider of real estate technology since its founding in 1991. The Instanet suite of integrated products streamlines any real estate process from start to finish. One simple interface, six powerful solutions!

Instanet Solutions operates out of offices in the United States and Canada, delivering enterprise-grade solutions to State REALTOR® boards, leading MLS’ (including the nation’s largest MLS), various associations, large and small brokerages and individual real estate agents.

To learn more, visit http://www.InstanetSolutions.com or call 1-800-668-8768.