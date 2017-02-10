New resource from Dare 2 Share equips youth leaders to put on their own training events Event in a Box places the power in the hands of the local church to inspire teens to reach out to their peers with the love and message of Jesus.

For over 25 years, Dare 2 Share has produced large-scale, high-impact conferences that take teenagers deeper in their experience of God’s love while inspiring and equipping them to share His love with others.

Many youth leaders aren’t able to attend these events because of schedules, distance, or money, but the training is still vital and the message of the gospel essential to their communities. Now the conference experience can go anywhere and happen anytime with Dare 2 Share’s new product called, “Event in a Box” releasing in February 2017.

This fully digital resource gives youth leaders everything they need to pull off their own student training event where students will have an opportunity to live out what they have been learning by engaging in an outreach project.

By developing content based on highly successful conferences from its past, Dare 2 Share is passing along its “secret sauce” for powerful, inspiring and lasting training.

The box includes:



detailed how-to guides

speaker notes

videos

drama sketches

promotional materials

even t-shirt art

The first Event in a Box resource theme to be released is based on “Fearless” where students will study the book of Ephesians, deepening their understanding of their identity as a truly loved child of God, challenging them to navigate their lives in the light of these truths and mobilizing them to relationally share the message of God’s love with others.

Event in a Box will further Dare 2 Share’s mission of “Energizing the Church to Mobilize youth to Gospelize their world!” as it places the power in the hands of the local church to inspire teens to reach out to their peers with the love and message of Jesus.