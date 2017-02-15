Liberty Wear Expands Vision of Company with Sample Parties

Liberty Wear Apparel, a wholesale clothing distributor providing their styles to retailers around the world, is reinventing the wheel. Liberty Wear is inviting stores to carry their line and throw a party along with it. A permanent expansion on liberty-wear.com is in place to now cater to helping stores run their own events to create in-store excitement with their customers. A sample party is based on the idea that business owners can make profit based simply upon getting the community involved to have fun.

The customer revolution of 2020 is forcing businesses to adapt. Customers now have more options than ever and it’s up to businesses to create excitement rather than putting product or advertisements in front of them. Liberty Wear understands this, and is willing to do just that and beyond to spread sociability back into up and coming stores.

Curt Jackson, owner of Liberty Wear Apparel, has said, “It’s not just B2B business anymore, now we have to help our retailers come up with new and exciting ways to attract the consumer. It’s important that not only is our line being bought, but our retailers are getting the care and right marketing strategies they need to succeed.” Liberty Wear is urging retail business owners to continue to be innovative in their ever-changing industry.

Liberty Wear is eager to see the campaign take off and to see stores have some fun with their customers. To inquire about Liberty Wear or their Sample Party campaign, visit their website at liberty-wear.com or call 937.558.9466 Liberty Wear is located at 217 South Pioneer Blvd, Suite B, Springboro, OH 45066.

