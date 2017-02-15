We’re very proud to honor suppliers who actively embrace group travel and go above and beyond

Group travel fans are urged to cast their vote for the 2017 European Group Travel Awards (EGTA) to help recognize the finest suppliers in the group travel industry.

There is still time to vote for your favorites at http://www.europeangrouptravelawards.com/EGTA/voting.cfm. Online voting will officially close on Wednesday, February 22nd to submit an entry. This year, there are 18 categories ranging from hotels and resorts, airlines, and city destinations, to cruise lines, theme parks and more with nominees who continue to achieve and succeed earning top recognition in their field.

The third annual black-tie awards gala will be held on Thursday 9th March 2017 at the InterContinental Berlin and hosted by Dylan Ratigan, former MSNBC television host, TV journalist, and documentary film producer. Music for the night will be provided by top Berlin artist DJ Fröhlich, leading performances from “Stars in Concert” by the Estrel Hotel, and a lively after hour’s party with international DJ and producer David Vendetta.

“We’re very proud to honor suppliers who actively embrace group travel and go above and beyond,” stated Tim Hentschel, HotelPlanner.com CEO. “We’re also impressed by the number of votes that have already been entered. Now it’s your turn to vote for the Best of the Best in European group travel. Go online and get involved.”

Sponsorship for the event is being provided by hospitality and travel leaders Best Western, Choice Hotels, Carlson Rezidor, Honotel, and Wyndham Hotel Group, including AquAffirm, Big Bus Tour, Cleverdis, and ETOA among the many sponsors this year who are proud supporters of the group travel industry.

The EGTA winners will be announced on-stage at the awards.

About HotelPlanner & Meetings.com

HotelPlanner.com provides group hotel booking services to 3,000 groups per day in the global group travel market. The company’s group hotel booking service ensures the lowest rates by allowing customers to receive quotes online directly from hotel group sales managers. HotelPlanner allows customers to book hotels for business meetings, conferences, conventions, family reunions, weddings, extended stays, tours, military reunions, church events, and group travels. The company also owns and operates Meetings.com, a site that provides information, planning and booking services for group, meeting, and individual hotel stays for the corporate, associations and business to business enterprises. With a mission statement geared towards, “Bringing People Together,” HotelPlanner & Meetings.com are the global experts for hotel sourcing, providing direct clients and market leading affiliates with unmatched group and event discounted room rates plus localized service levels not available at other travel companies. Founded in 2002, the company has offices in London, England (European Headquarters), Hong Kong (Asian Headquarters), West Palm Beach, FL (USA Headquarters), and Las Vegas, Nevada.

HotelPlanner.com is proud to provide hotel reservation services to valued clients within the sports team and university, corporate, and government organizations. The company’s Pro Sports Team clients most notably include Matchroom Sport, San Diego Chargers, Washington Redskins, St. Louis Rams, Professional Bowlers Association, European Professional Golfers (EuroPro), Super League (Rugby), AFC Wimbledon, Millwall F.C., and Queens Park Rangers F.C. In terms of college travel, Universities such as Texas A&M, New Mexico State, Saint Mary’s College, Bradley University, University of Reno-Nevada, University of Illinois-Chicago, Northeastern University, Cal Poly, and California State University Northridge use HotelPlanner to negotiate their group travel and recruiting stays. Corporations such as CROMPCO, Siemens, Jackson Motor Sports, National Grid, Chicago Bridge & Iron, Publix, and Servpro and Government clients such as the State of Mississippi, Government Services Agency, US Marines-Camp Lejeune (Group), and US Communities also utilize HotelPlanner.com as their hotel procurement provider to negotiate hotel rates, book hotel reservations and provide excellent service year-round.

About Landor Travel Publications

Landor Travel Publications is the publisher of Group Travel Organiser magazine, the UK’s first and leading publication exclusively addressing the needs of group travel organisers. GTO was first published in 1988 and over the past 27 years has brought a wealth of news, information and ideas for group trips to organisers all over Great Britain. The magazine is published ten times a year and mailed to 10,000 individuals, along with numerous supplements on particular countries, regions and subjects of interest to groups.