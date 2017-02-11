Credit2B Announces Addition of Chief Product Officer

Kavita is a tremendous addition to our team. She brings invaluable product management experience in the financial technology industry, with a belief and passion for the Credit2B business vision,” said Shyarsh Desai, the CEO of Credit2B.

CREDIT2B.COM, the leading web-based trade credit community that provides an unparalleled platform to assess the credit worthiness of businesses, announced that Kavita Singh has joined as Chief Product Officer. In this role, Singh, a highly experienced software product manager will be responsible for planning, design, build and promotion. She will also serve as host of the Product Advisory Council which is a selection of Credit2B’s top clients engaged in defining the future vision for the industry and evaluating product decisions.

“Kavita is a tremendous addition to our team. She brings invaluable product management experience in the financial technology industry, with a belief and passion for the Credit2B business vision,” said Shyarsh Desai, the CEO of Credit2B. “Our patent-pending, enterprise platform is unique to the business credit industry and Kavita is arriving at the perfect time to accelerate our product development growth, with a great team alongside her.”

“I am excited to be able to contribute to Credit2B at a pivotal time, as it aggressively scales a remarkable and proven platform” said Singh. “Credit2B is an innovator in the credit space, with industry-changing ideas to enhance a supplier’s ability to gain clearer insight into business credit risk through trusted connections with other suppliers who share common customers and supplemented by third party information. This is an exciting business model with a great future delivering very high value to clients, and I look forward to being part of a great company.”

Most recently, Singh was Sr. Product Strategy Manager with Fiserv, and Product Manager with Dun & Bradstreet. Earlier in her career, she was a lead in e-business development with IBM. Singh has a B.S in Computer Science from the Birla Institute of Technology & Science, with an MBA from the Ross School of Business, University of Michigan.

About Credit2BTM

Credit2BTM empowers trade creditors around the world to exchange payment experiences and data on their shared business customers in real time. Credit2B’s portals also enable trade creditors to securely request critical financial information directly from their customers and from other third party databases. Built as an open, cloud-based application, Credit2BTM today delivers remarkably, high quality and timely information, including online customer apps, e-references, private financials, scores, public filings, alerts, peer benchmarks and data automation. Learn more at Credit2B.com.