E-filing Market Leader ExpressIRSForms Now Offers Form 1099-B

SPAN is proud to announce that they will be adding Form 1099-B to ExpressIRSForms

Ever since SPAN Enterprises released ExpressIRSForms to meet the e-filing needs of tax filers and provide them ways to conveniently fill out their information for their IRS forms and returns online, they’ve only grown to reach new achievements and meet more demands. To sustain their growth and expansion, SPAN is proud to announce that they will be adding Form 1099-B to ExpressIRSForms as they continue to work on bigger and greater things.

One of SPAN’s goals is to always improve user experience by making the tax filing process go as quickly, securely, and as simply as possible. This is why they’ve provided users more e-filing options with the addition of Affordable Care Act Forms, Form W-9, and Form 1099-R. Now ExpressIRSForms has even more to offer business filers with the addition of form 1009-B.

Form 1099-B is a tax form used to report proceeds from broker and barter exchange transactions. Form 1099-B reports sold or bought stocks, commodities, debt instruments, options, or regulated futures, foreign currency, forward, or securities futures contracts. Additionally, Form 1099-B is used to report exchanges of property or service through a barter exchange.

Filers of Form 1099-B will find that all the features that already make filing with ExpressIRSForms fast and easy are available to them when filing Form 1099-B. Clients have access to their cloud-based accounts at any time and, therefore, access to their address book, forms, receipts, and any other information needed to file. They’re also able to complete 1099-B Forms individually or all at once through ExpressIRSForms’s secure bulk upload feature.

ExpressIRSForms clients and Form 1099-B filers will also take ease knowing there are no setup or hidden fees when e-filing with ExpressIRSForms. Clients simply pay a per-form fee with options for bulk filing discounts once they’re ready to transmit their forms to the IRS. Also, users will have options to correct the 1099-B Form, even if they didn’t use ExpressIRSForms to file it.

SPAN Enterprises offers friendly, US-based customer support for all of its products, ExpressIRSForms included. Clients can call in or send live chats during the support business hours of 9:00-6:00 p.m. EST, Monday through Friday, or they can email questions to support(at)ExpressIRSForms(dot)com at any time and expect a timely response.

The addition of Form 1099-B is only the beginning when it comes to providing ExpressIRSForms with major upgrades to meet the e-filing demands of tax filers all across the country. The dedicated team at SPAN Enterprises never stops working to improve their products in order to provide users with quick and convenient e-filing methods.