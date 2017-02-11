The Commission for Case Manager Certification (The Commission) announces the call for nominations seeking candidates for the Board of Commissioners. Individuals interested in volunteer board service are encouraged to apply. The Commission seeks individuals with passion, skills and experience with diversity of clinical practice settings and across allied health to contribute to its mission and vision. The Commission seeks candidates who are willing to support the organization’s mission to promote the professional practice of case management through board certification and related services.

The Commission is a stand-alone certification body with over 40,000 individuals holding the CCM® credential and over 2,500 certificants holding the CDMS® credential. The Commission acquired the CDMS credential in July, 2016. The Commission is dedicated to upholding rigorous standards for its certification programs and is the leading voice of professional case management practice. The Commission is committed to demonstrating improvement in consumer safety and quality in health care and human services through the strengthening role of a board-certified case manager.

The Commission is also seeking a public member. A public member is a Commissioner who is not directly working in the field of case management or disability management. The Commission is looking to fill this post beginning July 2017.

Service on the Commission’s Board provides individuals with an opportunity to promote the importance and value of professional certification and help shape the future of professional case management. The opportunity to work with other leaders in health care allows volunteers to be on the cutting edge of case management and board certification. In addition, service on the Commission’s Board provides volunteers with an opportunity to be part of the decision making process on a national level, driving the Commission’s strategic goals.

“We are excited to welcome new Commissioners to the Board to work in cooperation with other professionals that represent leaders in health care,” Commission Chair-Elect Charlotte Sortedahl said. “These individuals will have multiple opportunities to directly impact the practice of case management and the evolution of the health care team through allied health while promoting the value of case management for consumers.”

Individuals who are elected as Commissioners serve four-year terms beginning in July 2017. Service on the Commission’s Board includes committee and task force assignments that are driven by strategic priorities developed by the Board. Commissioners serve as stewards of the organization, including governance, fiduciary and industry activities; while representing and endorsing the CCM and CDMS credentials and advancing board-certification.

Interested individuals can complete an online application by visiting the Commission’s website at http://www.ccmcertification.org. Candidates must submit their completed application by Wednesday, March 8, 2017. For questions or assistance, please contact the Commission at 856-380-6836 or by email at ccmchq(at)ccmcertification(dot)org.

About The Commission:

The Commission for Case Manager Certification (the Commission) is the first and largest nationally accredited organization that certifies more than 40,000 professional case managers. The Commission is a nonprofit, volunteer organization that oversees the process of case manager certification with its CCM® credential. The Commission is positioned as the most active and prestigious certification organization supporting the practice of case management. For more information, visit http://www.ccmcertification.org, connect with the Commission on Facebook or follow us on Twitter @CCM_Cert.