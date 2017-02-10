Mr. Giorgio Martini

SAE International announces that Mr. Giorgio Martini, Deputy Head of Sustainable Transport Unit Joint Research Centre, European Commission, will present the keynote address at the SAE 2017 On-Board Diagnostics Symposium in Turin, Italy.

The symposium will be held Feb. 27-March 1 at the Torino Incontra Conference Centre and will deliver both insight into, and subsequent engineering reaction to, the latest CARB, EPA, and EC requirements and regulations, as well as details of the associated SAE standards regarding light- and heavy-duty emissions controls.

Mr. Martini has a Nuclear Engineering degree obtained at the University of Rome, Italy. He worked from 1993 to 2002 in the research centre of a primary Italian Oil Company in the field of fuel quality and vehicle emissions. During this experience, he participated in many research activities devoted to the investigation of fuel quality effects on exhaust emissions and in several international working groups addressing several issues related to emissions from vehicles.

Mr. Martini’s presentation will discuss the controversy over the emissions of diesel vehicles and how they are measured. While the observed gaps between laboratory and real-life emissions is under the spotlight of the media, it should be noted that the European Union is determined to tackle this challenge and has been addressing this issue through several policy initiatives. The implementation of real-driving emissions provisions, the revision of the current type-approval framework as well as the introduction of WLTP into EU legislation are some of the actions the EU has been taking to improve air quality and fuel consumption in Europe.

The SAE 2017 On-Board Diagnostics Symposium-Europe will be presented in English – including all technical sessions, keynotes, and materials. On-site translation is not scheduled for this event.

For more information about the SAE 2017 On-Board Diagnostics Symposium – Europe, or to register, visit http://www.sae.org/events/obd-eu/. To request media credentials, email pr(at)sae(dot)org or call 1-724-772-8522.

