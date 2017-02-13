YA Senior Vice President of Marketing Mark Allen

YA, the industry market leader in delivering flawless, omni-channel marketing promotions for the nation’s most respected brands, today announced that it has hired Mark Allen to take on the role of Senior Vice President of Marketing.

Allen brings with him more than 25 years of marketing and sales experience and has worked with and for some of the world’s leading brands, including, GE, ServiceMaster, AT&T, Citi, USAA, Wells Fargo, American Express, Hudson’s Bay, ADT, McDonalds, Nike, Anheuser Busch, NASCAR, Leo Burnett (Frankel & Co) and many others.

Prior to joining YA, Allen served as Vice President of Sales at TruGreen Lawncare, a $1.3B company, where he led a sales force of more than 4,000 field-based and call center associates throughout North America.

Prior to that, Allen ran the Enterprise Marketing Group at ServiceMaster, a $4.2B company, whose brands include Terminix International, TruGreen, American Home Shield, Merry Maids, ServiceMaster Clean and Amerispec. In that role, he was responsible for all digital and direct marketing efforts, as well as decision sciences and business intelligence for the organization. He was also President of ServiceMaster Gift Card LLC., the incentive based arm of ServiceMaster.

Allen is an industry expert and has spent his entire career refining ways to stimulate consumer demand and then converting that demand into profitable sales. He sits on several industry boards, including the Direct Marketing Association (DMA) Board. He was also an initial member of the Experian Client Advisory Board.

“Mark truly understands how the marketing and sales functions can work hand-in-hand to approach the unique needs of each client, and how YA can help clients achieve not only their marketing promotions goals, but how to help clients strategically forge meaningful and long-term relationships with their customers,” said YA President and CEO Chris Behrens.

Allen was born and raised in Chicago, and was a Business Administration major at Benedictine University in suburban Chicago.

About YA

For 45 years, YA has been a leader in the promotional marketing services space. We deliver flawless digital, social, mobile and traditional promotions such as rebates/rewards, enter to win and loyalty programs for the nation’s most respected brands. Our end-to-end management of 3,500+ promotions that reach tens of millions of consumers annually makes us experts at turning even first-time customers into loyal brand advocates. For more information, visit: http://www.yaengage.com.