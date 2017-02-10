Mobility is now a given for organizational objectives, but securing enterprise mobile data is often last thought of on the priority list.

SyncDog, Inc., the leading ISV for mobile application containerization, today announced it has been named one of the 30 Most Admired Companies of the Year by Insights Success Magazine. The publication finds the most innovative companies and entrepreneurs in order to highlight their experiences, views, and approaches to development in their respective fields, and has featured SyncDog’s advancements in mobile security and app collaboration in its Most Admired Companies of 2016 edition.

This acknowledgment is due in part to the subject matter expertise and leadership of CEO Jonas Gyllensvaan, as well as SyncDog’s innovative approach to enterprise mobile collaboration. The SyncDog SentinelSecure™ solution suite protects enterprise networks from the risk of cyber breach inherent in mobile computing sources, and offers a secure infrastructure as a general workspace and also to develop and deploy mobile apps securely.

“Mobility is now a given for organizational objectives, but securing enterprise mobile data is often last thought of on the priority list,” said Gyllensvaan. “As cases of cyber intrusion rise, organizations must take the appropriate steps to secure their networks and out to their mobile endpoints.”

SyncDog SentinelSecure™

The SentinelSecure™ containerized workspace provides a secure application platform that encrypts and transports data between the enterprise and secure, “sandboxed” applications running on employees’ and contractors’ mobile devices. The workspace protects client enterprise networks with a secure, partitioned FIPS 140-2 certified* container on both iOS and Android devices, and secures data both at rest and in transit using AES 256-bit encryption.

The SentinelSecure™ container has been designed to address four main workflows for users accessing enterprise file stores and applications: Secure Communications, File Management, Secure Internet/Intranet Access, and Secure Location-based Services. A full suite of mobile-enabled productivity applications is available to support these workflows, including SharePoint, Enterprise Chat, Geo-location Services, DropBox, a Personal Information Management (PIM) suite, Office Suite, Office 365, Secure Mobile App Management & Development, File Sync, and many more.

A full list of supported applications can be found here. Download the SentinelSecure™ datasheet here.

To read the full write-up on SyncDog in Insights Success Magazine, click here.

SyncDog’s Partner Ecosystem

SyncDog has been actively building its partner ecosystem over the last year, securing certified APIs for the option to integrate SentinelSecure™ with a broad network of EMM providers. This flexibility allows customers the choice to deploy SentinelSecure™ as a standalone container or as a complementary layer of security to existing EMM investments. Certified SentinelSecure™ integrations include:



MobileIron

Snow Software

Notify Technology, Inc.

SentinelSecure™ also has field integration with most name-brand EMM and MDM solutions.

About Insights Success Magazine

Insights Success is a global business solutions magazine that focuses distinctively on emerging and leading tech companies, their confrontational style of doing business, and their way of delivering effective, collaborative solutions to strengthen market share. It is the top publication for technology and business updates in the enterprise market. Insights Success Magazine talks about leaders from the world of technology, including CEOs, CIOs, VPs, and managers who have set benchmarks in the IT industry. For more information, visit insightssuccess.com.

About SyncDog, Inc.

SyncDog is the leading independent software vendor (ISV) for building secure infrastructure frameworks that protect enterprise networks from cyber breach from mobile computing sources. The SentinelSecure™ product line for application containerization and IoT (Internet of Things) module monitoring provides the industry’s most proactive approach to securing enterprise mobile collaboration.

The SentinelSecure™ data security solution delivers military-grade (FIPS 140-2 certified,* AES 256-bit) secure mobile device partitions or “containers” that can secure emails/contacts, calendar items, IM apps, Internet browsers, mobile file stores and other business apps provisioned on personal devices to be used in a BYOD or COPE (corporate owned personally enabled) setting.

For more information on SyncDog products please visit syncdog.com/solutions

*FIPS 140-2 Certificate #2687 | Link