Freedom Machine Tool Announces New CNC Machine Design

Diversified Machine Systems (DMS), headquartered in Colorado, manufactures the highest quality 5 axis and 3 axis CNC machines in the industry. DMS has recently created a new design in their Freedom Machine Tool product line. This new machine, the FMT Plus, provides a greater degree of versatility without sacrificing rigidity. This FMT Plus machine offers a Z axis of up to 15 inches, an increase from its previous top-line FMT router by eight inches. This enables customers to route materials having greater levels of height and thicknesses such as plastic, dense wood and foam composites.

The FMT Plus is comprised of a fully stress-relieved, laser-calibrated steel frame. The frame is then outfitted with 30mm motion rails on both the X and Y axis’s. These are driven by 30mm and 40mm ball-screw assemblies, respectively. This precision engineering ensures a durable, long-lasting, high-quality routing machine.

“Designing this machine was more than simply adding more Z axis height to an existing FMT machine. To ensure we maintained the quality FMT is known for, our engineers redesigned the machine to fully-incorporate the additional Z axis height into a completely new machine," says FMT sales and marketing manager, Andrew Townsend.

About Freedom Machine Tool

Freedom Machine Tool, a division of Diversified Machine Systems (DMS), is a manufacturer of affordable, 3 axis CNC routers. Freedom Machine Tool was founded to address the need in the market for a cost-effective, industrial quality CNC machining solution without sacrificing on quality or reliability. Freedom Machine Tool manufactures the Patriot 4x4 CNC Router, Patriot 4x8 CNC Router, Patriot 4x8 Lathe, Patriot 5x10 CNC Router for the woodworking industry, the Orthorout 4x4 and 4x8 for the orthotics industry and the Office Machining Center for the medical office manufacturing industry.